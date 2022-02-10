Cupar Sports Centre: Clubs and families to protest opening hours cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Cupar Sports Centre: Clubs and families to protest opening hours cuts

By Claire Warrender
February 10 2022, 5.35pm
Opening hours have been cut at Cupar Sports Centre
The protest will take place on Sunday afternoon.

Cupar residents will stage a protest at the town’s sports centre this weekend as anger rises over cuts to opening hours.

Angry footballers, swimming club members and families will come together at 2pm on Sunday in a bid to get Fife Sport and Leisure Trust to review the situation.

Swimming pools in Cupar and St Andrews are only open 65 hours a week, compared to 90 hours elsewhere in Fife.

And the centres are closed from 10.30am to 2.30pm most weekdays.

The trust says the hours reflect staffing levels and customer demand.

But many in north east Fife feel they’re getting a raw deal, particularly as Dundee’s Olympia pools are also closed.

‘Ridiculous situation cannot continue’

Free swimming lessons during school holidays are only available for one hour a day in Cupar and St Andrews.

And AM Soccer, which runs a football programme for all ages, cannot access the pitch when the centre is closed.

Cupar Community Council chairwoman and swimming teacher Gina Logan urged as many people as possible to take part in the protest.

She said: “This ridiculous situation cannot be allowed to continue.

Gina Logan has organised the protest at Cupar Sports Centre
Gina Logan said the opening hours at Cupar Sports Centre were ridiculous.

“When Dundee is without a pool, there is more need than ever for access to pools in north east Fife.

“North east Fife councillors and MSP Willie Rennie are all involved in this fight for a fair deal for Cupar.

“But we need urgent action with mid-term and Easter holidays approaching.”

Cupar Sports Centre: Cuts to services are ‘the road to ruin’

Opening hours at Cupar Sports Centre and East Sands Leisure Centre in St Andrews were cut in October 2020 when pools across Fife reopened after the Covid lockdown.

But north east Fife Liberal Democrat councillor Tim Brett said the new hours caused great difficulties. 

This is due to clubs, classes, families and individuals all competing for time.

Roddy McLeod and Harry Johnston have previously spoken out about the reduced hours at Cupar Sports Centre. Picture Steve Brown/DCT Media.

He said: “I am fully behind this call for leisure centre opening hours to be extended.

“People in north east Fife deserve the same access to these services as people elsewhere in Fife.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said reduced services were the “road to ruin”.

“People are discouraged from using them and the problem only gets worse,” he said.

Liberal Democrats manifesto
Willie Rennie MSP is angry at cuts to opening hours at Cupar Sports Centre.

“The trust should ensure its services in north east Fife are sustainable for the long-term and provide full opening hours.”

Both have called on Fife Council to use Covid support funding to help the trust review its hours.

However, the council said it had already provided an extra £4.1 million.

Labour councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of the community and housing services sub committee, said: “We are committed to working with the trust to make sure it can continue to operate and remain financially viable in the longer term.”

Trust working to ensure services and training opportunities

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust said it had had to make difficult decisions on opening hours across Fife.

And it is trying to keep a range of provision despite financial challenges and the impact of the pandemic.

Chief executive Emma Walker said: “The operating hours at Cupar Sports Centre and East Sands Leisure Centre, which have been in effect since October 2020, reflect available staffing levels as well as usual customer demand.”

Ms Walker said the trust worked with others, including sports councils and St Andrews University to ensure services.

And she added: “The trust is also working with East Fife Sports Council, Cupar and District Swimming Club and Bell Baxter High School to increase training opportunities where possible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]