Cupar Sports Centre: Clubs and families to protest opening hours cuts

Cupar residents will stage a protest at the town’s sports centre this weekend as anger rises over cuts to opening hours.

Angry footballers, swimming club members and families will come together at 2pm on Sunday in a bid to get Fife Sport and Leisure Trust to review the situation.

Swimming pools in Cupar and St Andrews are only open 65 hours a week, compared to 90 hours elsewhere in Fife.

And the centres are closed from 10.30am to 2.30pm most weekdays.

The trust says the hours reflect staffing levels and customer demand.

But many in north east Fife feel they’re getting a raw deal, particularly as Dundee’s Olympia pools are also closed.

‘Ridiculous situation cannot continue’

Free swimming lessons during school holidays are only available for one hour a day in Cupar and St Andrews.

And AM Soccer, which runs a football programme for all ages, cannot access the pitch when the centre is closed.

Cupar Community Council chairwoman and swimming teacher Gina Logan urged as many people as possible to take part in the protest.

She said: “This ridiculous situation cannot be allowed to continue.

“When Dundee is without a pool, there is more need than ever for access to pools in north east Fife.

“North east Fife councillors and MSP Willie Rennie are all involved in this fight for a fair deal for Cupar.

“But we need urgent action with mid-term and Easter holidays approaching.”

Cupar Sports Centre: Cuts to services are ‘the road to ruin’

Opening hours at Cupar Sports Centre and East Sands Leisure Centre in St Andrews were cut in October 2020 when pools across Fife reopened after the Covid lockdown.

But north east Fife Liberal Democrat councillor Tim Brett said the new hours caused great difficulties.

This is due to clubs, classes, families and individuals all competing for time.

He said: “I am fully behind this call for leisure centre opening hours to be extended.

“People in north east Fife deserve the same access to these services as people elsewhere in Fife.”

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said reduced services were the “road to ruin”.

“People are discouraged from using them and the problem only gets worse,” he said.

“The trust should ensure its services in north east Fife are sustainable for the long-term and provide full opening hours.”

Both have called on Fife Council to use Covid support funding to help the trust review its hours.

However, the council said it had already provided an extra £4.1 million.

Labour councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of the community and housing services sub committee, said: “We are committed to working with the trust to make sure it can continue to operate and remain financially viable in the longer term.”

Trust working to ensure services and training opportunities

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust said it had had to make difficult decisions on opening hours across Fife.

And it is trying to keep a range of provision despite financial challenges and the impact of the pandemic.

Chief executive Emma Walker said: “The operating hours at Cupar Sports Centre and East Sands Leisure Centre, which have been in effect since October 2020, reflect available staffing levels as well as usual customer demand.”

Ms Walker said the trust worked with others, including sports councils and St Andrews University to ensure services.

And she added: “The trust is also working with East Fife Sports Council, Cupar and District Swimming Club and Bell Baxter High School to increase training opportunities where possible.”