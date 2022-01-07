Dundee Olympia closure hits Tayside swimming clubs ‘like a hammer blow’

An error occurred. Please try again.

The closure of Dundee’s Olympia pools have hit Tayside swimming clubs “like a hammer blow”.

Local clubs say they have been impacted by the crisis at the £32 million complex.

The Olympia could be closed until 2023 after it emerged the eight-year-old facility needs up to £4.5m of repairs.

It has now emerged problems were first flagged up years ago.

And the ongoing issues have left competitive club swimmers and water polo players struggling for pool time.

Some clubs have secured limited access to other pools.

But they have seen members move elsewhere to train regularly.

We spoke to three Tayside swim clubs about how the Olympia closure has affected them.

Losing more than half of pool time

Dundee City Aquatics has around 250 active participants, 100 volunteers, and around 150 members in its swim school.

And DCA head coach David Haig has expressed concerns over the impact of the Olympia’s closure on the club’s members.

David said: “It has hit us like a hammer blow.

“Our membership is in a more precarious position than in lockdown.

“The loss of the Olympia has resulted in us losing between 50-60% of our pool time.

“We have a number of other youth swimmers who have proven their resilience and will be competing this year at National and International meets.”

But David fears that even with their determination, the young swimmers could be “inadequately prepared” because of the lack of pool training.

He added: “Having come through two lockdowns, we as a club suffered like general society, but came through very well as a whole.

“A significant number of individuals were personally affected, but we feel as an organisation we have provided support.”

Members moving to clubs elsewhere

Meanwhile, Menzieshill Whitehall Swimming and Water Polo club say issues at the Olympia are having a “severe impact” on the club, particularly on its water polo section.

And despite having access to the pool at Harris Academy, the club has been forced to “prioritise” training sessions.

Menzieshill’s Josh Muir said: “Water polo is usually played in a full-depth 1.8m+ pool.

“And the Olympia is the only pool of this kind in Dundee.

“We have been unable to secure much alternative pool time at the other pools but we understand they are fully booked.

“Some of our players are already moving to clubs in other cities.

“We are also seeing fewer players attending training – several sessions have seen attendance halved – as they feel it is not worth attending with these alternative facilities.

“It is a terrible shame that we have lost access to pool time so soon after we resumed the bulk of our sessions and contact sport.”

Elsewhere in Tayside

And its closure has also affected clubs out with Dundee, including Perth City Swim Club.

President Gordon Currie said: “The closure of Olympia is a huge blow for the whole competitive swimming community across Tayside.

“Olympia is the only 50 metre pool in the Midland District, so the loss of the facility for such a long time will have a significant impact.

“All long course racing has been lost, and this is a vital part of the calendar as it gives the opportunity to race in a 50m pool before national and international events later in the season.

“After the loss of Perth Leisure Pool for more than a year and the impact Covid restrictions had, it is yet another unfortunate blow for the swimmers at Perth City Swim Club.”

In response to the clubs’ concerns, a Leisure and Culture Dundee spokesperson said: “We have been in communication with swimming clubs regarding alternative provision and are actively working on plans that we hope will go towards resolving pool time issues.”