Home News Courts

Dundee man to stand trial accused of attempting to murder a baby

By Grant McCabe
April 26 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 26 2022, 5.20pm
At Glasgow High Court, White was ordered to stand trial next year.
A Dundee man will stand trial accused of trying to kill a baby and seriously assaulting another.

Andrew White is charged with the attempted murder of a month old boy at a house in Shotts, Lanarkshire on March 31 and April 1 2018.

It is alleged the 31 year-old, of Dundee, grabbed the baby, repeatedly shook him and inflicted blunt force trauma to his head and body by means unknown.

White is further accused of repeatedly assaulting another child to his severe injury and danger of his life at a property in Livingston between September 24 and December 10 2010.

This boy is said to have been less than two weeks old when the alleged attacks began.

The child is said to have been seized, his body pressed and allegedly suffered blunt force trauma.

White faces a third charge of failing to turn up for a previous court date.

A hearing took place on Monday at the High Court in Glasgow.

White – who denies the charges – had his attendance excused.

Lord Doherty fixed a trial due to start on January 19 next year in Livingston.

White remains on bail meantime.

