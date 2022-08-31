How bin strikes have lured rats into Dundee and Perth city centres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

How bin strikes have lured rats into Dundee and Perth city centres

By Peter John Meiklem
August 31 2022, 6.06pm Updated: August 31 2022, 7.37pm
Bins have been overflowing for days on Reform Street in Dundee.
Bins have been overflowing for days on Reform Street in Dundee.

It’s only a matter of time before overflowing bins lead to a spike in the numbers of rats in our town and city centres.

That’s according to experts at Perthshire-based Andy Law Pest Control who work across the east of Scotland.

Manager Vanessa Hartley is the company manager.

She says the heaps of rubbish that have piled up in Dundee, Perth and in larger towns will provide food and shelter for rat populations, presenting a substantial public health hazard.

And there is very little the public – already bracing themselves for a second set of strikes in September – can do to protect themselves against the vermin.

“We ourselves have noticed great increases in rat populations anyway,” she explains.

“There are some side alleyways in Perth where you can walk down them and there are rat droppings scattered over the pavements in broad daylight.

“They are almost uncontrollable in the wider environment.”

She said numbers were already high due to a succession of milder winters.

“We haven’t had the natural attrition rate on the population that a really harsh winter will bring you.”

“There are too many areas for them to thrive where people don’t do anything about it.”

Rubbish heaps luring rats out from hidden corners

City centres already provide rats with a large number of out of the way habitats where they can thrive.

They include sewers, railway embankments, shop basements and many others,

Many will have noticed the number of takeaway boxes and other food cartons heaped in and over unemptied bins in town and city centres.

Vanessa suggested the food will draw the rats out of their hiding places.

“The rats will want food. And that has a huge impact on their breeding capabilities. Rubbish piled up in the way it is will actively draw all those rats into public areas.

“And once rats find a source of food they will keep coming back to it.”

Bins outside Perth Concert Hall.

Rats will even eat the discarded boxes to get sustenance from food scraps and grease, she adds.

“They are not very picky when it comes to a source of nutrition.”

Anything that gives rats a place to live or hide is called ‘harborage’.

Sometimes a shop can get rats because it has a pile of rubbish in the backyard.

“You will get rats living in these piles of readymade shelter and breeding in there.”

Why are rats in city centres a problem?

It may sound obvious, but rats pose a significant health hazard.

Although they have their fans, the vermin disgust most people on sight.

A brown rat. 

But it is not just their looks that pose a problem, but their tendency to spread disease.

Vanessa highlights the risk of Leptospirosis.

The disease can cause fever symptoms although the NHS says is rare in the UK

“That’s in their urine. That’s survives in damp areas. And of course, all this rubbish is piled up outside. It’s not in a nice, dry storeroom.

“You’re going to get rats, quite freely, running around in daylight, scavenging off the food sources they’ve found, spreading their diseases and their urine in public areas.“

So what can people do to protect themselves?

Sadly, not a lot.

Vanessa says people should look to store their waste in a metal container, if possible, during periods of industrial action.

She said rats can chew through plastic containers.

“The first line of defence is environmental management. And that is denying the vermin point of entry, food, or living areas.

“Leaving piles of rubbish around bins means your first line of control is already gone.”

She said if rats spread to a private property then people should call an expert, rather than tackle the problem themselves.

“People spend a fortune on the internet and they most often do not know what they’re doing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

deer with mother
Young deer destined to starve in Tayside due to forestry mismanagement, claim gamekeepers
1
MairRural economy secretary Mairi Gougeon with farm manager Bruce Christie at Burghill Farm.
Fears for farming's future in Angus, Perthshire and Fife as Scottish Government ducks key…
1
Biomass plant sign in Fife.
COURIER OPINION: RWE Markinch biomass plant bosses must take wood dust concerns seriously
0
susan glover with dust, alleged to have come from nearby biomass plant.
Markinch biomass plant under investigation as thick dust appears on house and car windows
0
perth electric bus
Why Perth-based Stagecoach spent £24 million on electric buses as services struggle
2
stagecoach bus cuts
Anger as Stagecoach service cuts hurt Fife and Tayside key workers
1
An EV and charger.
PKC transport bosses introduce highest EV charges in Tayside and Fife
3
The no swimming signs on Broughty Ferry beach.
Why sewage is still pumped into the River Tay and what it means for…
1
Cross Tay Link Road
WATCH: Aerial footage shows progress of Cross Tay Link Road construction
0
Jill Belch and Linda Martin.
‘Green bridge’ over Cross Tay Link Road will not safeguard Scone woodland access, say…
1

More from The Courier

Fox hails the travelling United fans
Liam Fox adamant Dundee United win can't be 'flash in the pan' and addresses…
0
Dundee United's interim manager Liam Fox (left) and Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee set daunting Rangers task in League Cup quarter-final draw as Dundee United head…
0
bins on fire dundee
Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack
Fletcher celebrates his opener with Aziz Behich
4 Dundee United talking points as life after Jack Ross begins with Steven Fletcher…
Jack and Victor
Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire
0
Paul O'Hara won the Scottish PGA title in 2019 after three successive second place finishes.
Paul O'Hara, Alastair Forsyth and Craig Lee set for a three-way duel for the…
0