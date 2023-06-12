Angus neighbours furious as chicken farmer ‘ignores’ council order to stop building sheds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Angus neighbours furious as chicken farmer ‘ignores’ council order to stop building sheds

Angus Council approved planning permission for the controversial chicken sheds in February 2023.

By Joanna Bremner
John Bell, member of the Cononsyth Protest Group in front of the farm. Image: Cononsyth Protest Group.

An Angus farmer has continued to build chicken sheds even though council officials have ordered him to stop immediately.

In February, councillors gave developers the go-ahead to build poultry units at Cononsyth Farm.

The building of the chicken sheds was subject to a series of conditions – conditions Angus Council believe developers have not met.

Conditions breached include a lack of a Construction Traffic Management Plan.

In response, the council hit the developer with a temporary stop notice on May 12, telling them to cease building.

But farmer Angus Dowell has breached the temporary stop notice by continuing to build.

He argues the project was stuck in the planning system for so long it “created intolerable external financial and time pressures”.

Build leaves neighbours ‘affronted’

Correspondence from an Angus council official, seen by The Courier, states: “We have visited the site as recently as Thursday last week [May 18] and are aware that the TSN is being breached.”

Long-term opponent to the development, John Bell, is furious that work at the development has continued despite the council’s request.

“As a resident, I feel affronted to tell you the truth,” he said.

“They completely ignored the residents’ wishes in putting the sheds where they are.

Members of Cononsyth Protest Group in front of Cononsyth Farm. Image: Cononsyth Protest Group.

“We were very disappointed when the council eventually said yes, but it was a conditional yes.

“The applicant has chosen firstly to ignore the conditions of the development being  granted, and secondly, they have ignored the temporary stop notice.

“He has chosen to ignore the council, and he has chosen to ignore the opinions of his neighbours.”

There was back and forth for two years between the community and the landowner, with opponents claiming nearby properties would be “blighted” by the development.

However the director of environment consultants Cogeo, the agent for the application, argued that the development would be “clean, modern, and sustainable”.

What is a temporary stop notice and why has one been issued to Cononsyth Farm?

A temporary stop notice is when a planning authority orders a development to stop works immediately. It can occur when there has been a breach of planning control.

Angus Council issued the temporary stop notice last month, posting the notice at the farm.

The temporary stop notice (TSN) states that it is an offence for the work to continue. They were told to stop any engineering or building, and other works associated with the construction of buildings, hard-standings, drainage infrastructure, and access roads on the land identified above.

Residents keeping tabs on Angus works

John Bell and other local residents have kept a log of the works at Cononsyth farm with photos recording the work taking place at the site.

Some of his notes are as follows:

“To begin with, please note the image below, which shows the site on the 19th May. The southern shed is still a steel frame, and the northern shed is not yet above ground level.

Works taking place at Cononsyth Farm in Angus on May 19.  Image: Supplied by John Bell.

“On Friday the 26th May, work proceeded pretty much as previously… more building work on both sheds, and groundwork elsewhere.

“Work has continued all day Monday the 29th, first noticed at 0800, when heavy machinery and cherry pickers were in action, and work was still ongoing at 1900, when neighbours could clearly hear workers shouting to each other.

Thursday the 1st through to Sunday the 4th of June: Work continued throughout Thursday and Friday, with more internal fittings going into the southern shed, along with roof vents being installed, which you can clearly see in the image below, taken on the 2nd June.”

Works taking place at Cononsyth Farm in Angus on June 2. Image: Supplied by John Bell.

Angus Dowell, the applicant for the Cononsyth farm development, admitted some conditions are not yet “ratified”.

He said: “We are continuing to work with Angus Council to discharge the planning conditions for the development.

“Whilst it is unfortunate that this situation has occurred, the reality is that the length of time the application took to be determined has created intolerable external financial and time pressures for the project.

Angus Dowell at Cononsyth Farm pumpkin patch.

“All works onsite have complied with the consented plans and, whilst a number of conditions are satisfied, the few remaining conditions are due to be ratified imminently.

“We appreciate the cooperative approach Angus Council has taken with us to resolve all issues to date.”

Angus Council would not comment on the live enforcement case.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Environment

Stormy waters at Arbroath's Keptie Pond over council kayaking decision
5
Rural Affairs Secretary tells SSEN consultation on Angus and Mearns pylon scheme is 'not…
Dog walkers slam state of Camperdown Park as rubbish left a fortnight after Big…
5
Sioux tribe stand in solidarity with Angus pylons protesters
Climate activist wearing Rishi Sunak mask 'pours oil over gannet' in Dundee protest over…
9
'Honour and privilege' to receive medal from Perth-based RSGS
Forfar was missed out in consultation blunder over 400kV 'super pylons' project, SSEN admits
STEVE FINAN: Angus pylons protesters have been failed by politicians
2
Ginger Gairdner: Why I've had a stand-offish relationship with roses
Angus plantsman Joe conquers mystery of Weeping Red Chestnut feared extinct for a century

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]