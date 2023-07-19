Angus Ribena grower Andy warns mild winters and wet summers threaten his blackcurrant crop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Ribena grower Andy warns mild winters and wet summers threaten his blackcurrant crop

Bosses at drinks giant Ribena have warned their "farmers are under greater strain than ever before" as they battle with the real world effects of climate change.

By Joanna Bremner
Andy Husband at his farm in Angus alongside son, Fraser, as they harvest the blackcurrants. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Angus Ribena farmer Andy Husband fears the planet’s changing climate will damage his blackcurrant harvest this year.

He has been growing blackcurrants in Angus for more than thirty years and told me he is “concerned” to see his crop changing around him.

“We’re definitely seeing the effects,” he said.

“Blackcurrants need 2000 hours under seven degrees in the winter.

“We are seeing more problems with milder winters.

“Blackcurrants have to get winter chill, and if they don’t then they won’t bud break properly in the spring.”

Andy said this can lead to uneven ripening and poorer crops.

Blackcurrants ready for harvest at the East Adamston Farm. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
“We’re getting more wetter spells as well, rather than cold.

“That’s not what we want for fruit.”

Chiefs at the soft drink giant Ribena are warning their “farmers are under greater strain than ever before” as they battle with the real world effects of climate change on their harvests.

While Andy said the conditions are significantly worse down south, he has noticed the impacts of local weather changes on his own crops.

Harvest time for blackcurrants runs from mid-July through August.

This month, heavy rainfall has burst some of the blackcurrants at his Angus farm.

Andy runs East Adamston Farm, near Muirhead on the outskirts of Dundee, with his son Fraser. They are one of Ribena’s four growers based in Scotland.

Blackcurrant farmer Andrew Husband at his farm in Angus, alongside son, Fraser. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Around the world, temperatures are rising to dangerous levels.

The first death has been recorded in Texas as a result of extreme heat.

In Scotland, we may not be facing these life-threatening high temperatures, but climate change is still having real impacts on our lives in the UK.

Andy began to notice undeniable changes to the local climate in the last five years. Milder winters and wetter summers, caused by climate change, can impact the health of his fruit harvest.

And he is not alone in his concerns.

Ribena growers across the UK have climate change concerns

A significant number of blackcurrant growers who supply Ribena have the same concerns as Andy.

The Ribena Blackcurrant Growers’ survey asked 34 growers (who produce 90% of the UK’s blackcurrant crop) to share their concerns about their produce.

83% of these growers believe that climate change is having an impact on their harvests.

Image: DC Thomson graphics team, data from Ribena Blackcurrant Growers’ survey.

Liz Nieboer is head of external affairs and sustainability at Ribena maker Suntory Beverage and Food GB&I.

She said: “The long-standing connections we have with our blackcurrant growers are incredible. The average relationship goes back five decades and, in some instances, a remarkable 70 years.

“These close relationships mean we’re very close to the challenges facing our growers and what they need from Government to help. A combination of the threat of extreme weather and testing economic conditions means our farmers are under greater strain than ever before.”

Angus farmer praises work on climate change-resistant blackcurrants

Though Andy has concerns, the blackcurrant grower is more “confident” about his produce thanks to the work of local scientists.

Ribena has partnered with James Hutton Institute (JHI) to invest over £2 million to try to mitigate the effects of “increasingly extreme British weather”.

At JHI, soft fruit experts have been creating blackcurrant varieties that are resistant to climate pressures.

So what’s so different about these blackcurrant breeds?

  • The blackcurrants need less of that winter chill (harder to get by with our increasingly milder winters).
  • Common blackcurrant diseases are being bred out.
  • These blackcurrants are tougher – literally. They have tougher skin and won’t break down as easily in a wet summer.
  • They have a higher tolerance for spring frost.

Scientists at the James Hutton Institute have been breeding different blackcurrant varieties since the 1950s. The Invergowrie institution paired up with Ribena in the 90s.

Bottles of Ribena lined up on a shelf.
83% of growers for Ribena believe that climate change is having an impact on their harvests, including these Dundee and Perthshire farmers.

With concerns about climate change impacts growing, they are working harder than ever to crossbreed soft fruit that can survive and thrive even in our changing climate.

Breeding programme ‘the way forward’ for blackcurrant concerns

Amanda Moura works as a soft fruit breeder with JHI. She will be speaking at the Fruit for the Future showcase in Invergowrie on July 27 to discuss JHI’s research.

She explained how blackcurrant breeding process works: “We find which is the best combination of crosses (blackcurrant crossbreeds) and then we develop those plants to combine their characteristics.

“We spend several years analysing them – at least six. After this, we take the cuttings to farm trials.”

Blackcurrant seedlings from crossing – thousands of these are developed each year at James Hutton Institute. Image: Amanda Moura/JHI.

For example, the scientists on the programme will select blackcurrant varieties which have larger leaves and growth habits which offer more of a canopy.

That way, the berries will have more shade and a greater protection against the heat from the sun.

“We’re adapting to the challenges that growers have,” Amanda continued.

“The whole soft fruit industry is already suffering the effects of climate change.

“There are direct impacts – the plants are already suffering with heat, and with very concentrated amounts of rain, as well as periods of [water] scarcity.”

As the whole trial process can take as long as 15 years, Amanda said they must always work “one step ahead” and pre-empt which issues will worsen in the future.

Amanda Moura among the blackcurrant plants at the James Hutton Institute. Image: Amanda Moura/JHI.

Back on the farm, Andy is hopeful that the programme at JHI will make a difference to the climate pressures blackcurrant growers locally, and all around the UK, are facing.

The challenges climate change poses are vast, but businesses like his are able to adapt.

He said: “There are blackcurrants which stand up to the changing conditions better now, thanks to the work at the James Hutton Institute.

“It’s been a great benefit to us to have such high calibre research on our doorstep.”

