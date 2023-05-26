Follow the Berry Trail this Summer in Courier country

It’s not all doom in gloom. The weather is turning, the sun is making itself more familiar in our skies, and the winter coats have been packed away. It’s time for Summer in Scotland.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

When you think of Summer in Scotland, you can’t help but think of its gorgeous and colourful produce. From strawberry picking to freshly churned ice cream, the fruits of the land are plentiful this time of year in Scotland. Follow the Berry Trail through Courier country and celebrate the changing of the seasons.

East Scryne Fruit

East Scryne Fruit is a hidden gem, and the best place for soft fruit in Angus. This family-run farm sells more than just produce. You can enjoy a barista coffee and homemade treat at the vintage-style cafe, where the scones, tarts and meringues are freshly made every morning. You can also try their savoury treats and fresh fruit ice cream, churned to order with your choice of fruit.

The shop sells their own produce – strawberries, karaka berries, blueberries and free range organic eggs – as well as their homemade jams and lemon curd. You can also find local artisan produce and gifts.

The children’s play park has a bouncy pillow, straw bale castle, swing, sandpit, and picnic tables. There’s free goat therapy with miniature cashmere goats, Matilda, Martha and Mildred.

East Scryne Farm was established in 1942 by Gordon Porter, and is now run by James and Kate Porter, who offer a sustainable field-to-fork experience, working with the very best local bakers, staff and artisans.

The tearoom and soft fruit farm shop is open until September, 7 days a week (10:00 – 16:30). It has free parking, dog-friendly facilities, and caters for various dietary needs. East Scryne Fruit is absolutely charming and a highlight of the Berry Trail.

Castleton Farm

Castleton Farm in Aberdeenshire is a leading name in the fruit farming industry. Established as a fruit farm in 1999, the farm has achieved several milestones, including becoming the first commercial cherry orchard in Scotland. Castleton Farm grow 412 acres of fruit including strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and cherries, and in 2022, they packaged 9.5 million punnets of soft fruit.

The farm is committed to sustainable practices and is well on its way to being 100% self-sufficient in terms of energy production by 2023. The farm uses regenerative farming practices on 700 acres of farmland, which help to leave the land healthier and more productive for future generations.

Castleton Farm harvests fruit for nine months of the year, and their produce is renowned for its exceptional taste and quality. The farm has earned an excellent reputation among customers and partners due to its commitment to sustainability, regenerative agriculture, and high-quality fruit production.

Castleton Farm’s fruits are available for purchase at supermarkets and independent retailers across the country. Although they don’t offer a ‘pick your own’ experience, you can visit their farm shop and café to purchase their fruit or sample the fruits showcased on their excellent menu. Learn more about Castleton Farm today.

Broadslap

Broadslap, a family-run fruit farm, is so much more. Broadslap takes pride in the quality homemade, homegrown food that they serve and the friendly service they provide.

Broadslap is nestled within the Earn valley in the shelter of the Ochil Hills, in rural Perthshire. The locale is renowned for its lush, high-quality vegetables and soft fruit.

Raspberries? Well, they’re Broadslap’s speciality!

From June until September, you’ll see delicious strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, gooseberries, blackcurrants and redcurrants, growing mostly under cover – too many wet summers!

Their homegrown, seasonal fresh soft fruits and vegetables are also available seasonally, complemented by specially sourced products and delicacies prepared in Broadslap’s very own ‘Hungry Farmer’ kitchen. Together they represent the very best of Perthshire offerings, all year round.

Plan your next visit and learn more about Broadslap today.

Cairnie Fruit Farm

Cairnie Fruit Farm is a unique and unforgettable destination that offers visitors a chance to experience an authentic farm experience in the picturesque countryside of Fife and enjoy the most delicious fresh Pick Your Own soft fruit Scotland has to offer. This family-run farm boasts over 20 acres of fruit, a charming farm shop, fun activities for visitors of all ages and a cafe with some of the best home baking in Fife! Not only is there a large outdoor Funyard, a 6-acre Mega Maze that is redesigned in maize each year but also the original pick your own pumpkin patches in Scotland every October. Whether you’re looking for a wholesome family day out or a fun day date, Cairnie Fruit Farm is sure to delight!

Charleton

Situated on the outskirts of Montrose, Charleton Fruit Farm offers a great day out for the whole family. With an extensive free-to-enter children’s park, indoor and outdoor restaurant tables, a well stocked take-away and a fabulous farm shop. The farm is well known for its friendly staff, relaxed atmosphere and amazing strawberry tarts.

From the end of June until well into October visitors will find a wide range of fruit and veg available for Pick Your Own. It won’t be long before the ever-popular strawberries bear fruit, closely followed by summer favourites such as tayberries, raspberries, gooseberries, cherries and redcurrants. As Autumn approaches, blackberries, apples, peas and pears will be among the many Pick Your Own attractions. The farm also runs a popular pumpkin patch in October before attention turns to the annual Christmas tree harvest in December. Booking is not required for fruit picking and the farm website, updated daily throughout the season, is a great way keeping track of what is available when planning a visit.

Charleton Fruit Farm is free to enter and is open 10am –4pm all year round. Dogs on leads are welcome to join you. Picnics not permitted.