Respects paid to Marelle Sturrock as pregnant teacher’s funeral held in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Respects paid to Marelle Sturrock as pregnant teacher’s funeral held in Dundee

Marelle's family asked for donations for various children's charities in her memory.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Marelle Sturrock, 35, who died at her home in Glasgow in April. Image: Supplied by Police Scotland

The funeral of tragic mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock has taken place in Dundee.

35-year-old Marelle, from Wick, had studied in Dundee and was working as a primary school teacher in Glasgow when she was murdered by her partner David Yates.

Mourners gathered inside and outside the crematorium this afternoon, where there was a significant police presence.

Marelle’s family asked for donations for various children’s charities in her memory.

The funeral of Marelle Sturrock was held today in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Marelle’s friends and family paid their respects during a service at Dundee Crematorium. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Yates killed her using a hammer at their home on Jura Street, Glasgow, on April 25.

Marelle was 29 weeks pregnant with the couple’s first son, Jayden, who also sadly died.

When Miss Sturrock’s body was discovered, police began searching for Mr Yates.

His  body was later discovered in Mugdock Reservoir two days later.

Miss Sturrock studied in Dundee and members of her family are also known to have worked in the city.

The aspiring singer and actress moved to Glasgow from Wick when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts.

She later became a primary school teacher after completing her postgraduate diploma in education.

Marelle’s coffin was surrounded by flowers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Parents’ heartfelt tribute

Following her death, her parents, Colin and Lorna Sturrock, paid tribute to their daughter in a statement released through Police Scotland.

They said: “We are devastated following the deaths of our daughter, Marelle, and soon to be grandson, Jayden Sturrock.

“Marelle was the happiest person you could ever meet and was always looking to help others the best she could.

“Marelle and her partner doted on each other, and this incident has come as a total shock to all who knew her.”

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc), the watchdog for Police Scotland, has launched a probe into Miss Sturrock’s death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks