Respects paid to Marelle Sturrock as pregnant teacher’s funeral held in Dundee

The funeral of tragic mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock has taken place in Dundee.

35-year-old Marelle, from Wick, had studied in Dundee and was working as a primary school teacher in Glasgow when she was murdered by her partner David Yates.

Mourners gathered inside and outside the crematorium this afternoon, where there was a significant police presence.

Marelle’s family asked for donations for various children’s charities in her memory.

Yates killed her using a hammer at their home on Jura Street, Glasgow, on April 25.

Marelle was 29 weeks pregnant with the couple’s first son, Jayden, who also sadly died.

When Miss Sturrock’s body was discovered, police began searching for Mr Yates.

His body was later discovered in Mugdock Reservoir two days later.

Miss Sturrock studied in Dundee and members of her family are also known to have worked in the city.

The aspiring singer and actress moved to Glasgow from Wick when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts.

She later became a primary school teacher after completing her postgraduate diploma in education.

Parents’ heartfelt tribute

Following her death, her parents, Colin and Lorna Sturrock, paid tribute to their daughter in a statement released through Police Scotland.

They said: “We are devastated following the deaths of our daughter, Marelle, and soon to be grandson, Jayden Sturrock.

“Marelle was the happiest person you could ever meet and was always looking to help others the best she could.

“Marelle and her partner doted on each other, and this incident has come as a total shock to all who knew her.”

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc), the watchdog for Police Scotland, has launched a probe into Miss Sturrock’s death.