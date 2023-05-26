Excitement as Burntisland fair rolls back into town for 2023

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burntisland fair has rolled back into town, marking the start of a summer of fun.

The shows are an annual fixture on the summer calendar.

And they include a mix of adult and children’s rides, stalls, arcade games and food outlets.

The 12-week fair has been coming to Burntisland since the 1500s, setting up on the Links next to the beach.

And it is popular with families across Scotland, who travel to the Fife town for days out.

Burntisland fair opening times

Entry to Burntisland fair is free but charges apply for individual rides.

The event follows last month’s Links Market in Kirkcaldy, which brought thousands of thrill-seekers to Fife.

It will return on April 17 next year.

The Burntisland fair opens for 2023 tomorrow (Saturday) and run until August 20.

They are open every day from 1pm until 9pm.