‘I’ve travelled 750 miles from France to attend Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee’

The Courier has spoken to some of the music fans travelling far and wide for the festival.

By Kieran Webster
Niall Horan hugs fan Anais, who is travelling from France to see him at Big Weekend
Anais is travelling hundreds of miles to see Niall Horan at Radio 1's Big Weekend

Radio 1’s Big Weekend has begun with nearly 80,000 people set to descend on Dundee.

Most of the tickets were reserved for Dundonians – but some lucky punters managed to secure tickets from further afield.

The Courier has spoken to a couple of fans willing to go the extra mile to make it to the sold-out event.

Anais Slinan is travelling from Reims – a city roughly an hour away from Paris – to make it for Sunday.

The 24-year-old is particularly excited to see former One Direction star Niall Horan.

Niall Horan, who will be at Big Weekend.
Niall Horan will be at Big Weekend. Image: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock.

She said: “I’m coming to Big Weekend because I’m a huge fan of Niall.

“I really love music and travelling – I decided to visit some of the places he’s performing.

“I’ve always wanted to visit Scotland, as I’ve never been before, so I saw this as a good opportunity.”

French fan ‘never really heard’ of Dundee

Anais plans on flying to Edinburgh, where she is staying in a hostel, and getting an early bus to the festival on Sunday.

She admitted that she has very little knowledge of Dundee.

“I’ve never really heard of the place before,” the waitress added.

“I am excited to visit though – it’s great going to new places.

“I’m also excited to see Lewis Capaldi – I love him – and Anne Marie and Zara Larsson too.

“Harry Styles is doing his concert the night we arrive so I’m going to see him and I’m excited to see Edinburgh too.”

Bradford festival goer paying £255 for a night in Broughty Ferry

Amy Adams, from Bradford, has a tight connection to make it to Big Weekend after almost double booking it with her holiday to Poland.

She said: “I wasn’t expecting to get tickets to be honest – they’re difficult to get.

“On Friday, my flight comes in at 8 – I’ll be coming home and getting a bit of sleep then staying over in Glasgow.

“On Saturday morning I’ll be doing the final drive up to Dundee.

Amy Adams, a fan who will be travelling from Bradford to Dundee for Big Weekend.
Amy Adams from Bradford almost double booked the festival with her holiday. Image: Amy Adams.

“I’m excited to see The 1975 – they’re the biggest reason I’m going.”

The 27-year-old, is “looking forward” to Big Weekend but had hoped to spend her first night in Dundee, but got priced out by the hotels.

She is spending the Saturday night at a hotel in Broughty Ferry.

She added: “The prices in Dundee are insane.

“For Saturday night I’m paying £255 – it would’ve been over £500 for both nights.

Lead singer of The 1975 Matt Healy.
Lead singer of The 1975 Matt Healy. Image: Shutterstock/Jack Fordyce.

“All the hotels were the same, and it was the closest one I could get to the festival for under £300 a night.”

Like Anais, Amy knows little about Dundee.

“I have no knowledge of the place.

“I’ll see how I feel on Sunday and do some sightseeing but not really sure where though.”

Kent reveller excited to see Lewis Capaldi

Zoe Foulis is travelling from Margate in Kent for Big Weekend on Sunday.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to go to Big Weekend, I’m having a year break from work to enjoy life for a bit.

“I needed to go to Scotland anyway this weekend so it fitted in really nicely – I luckily managed to get tickets.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Lewis Capaldi, Sub Focus and Wet Leg – they’re the must sees.”

Lewis Capaldi performing at Fat Sam's in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi performing at Fat Sam’s in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

The 31-year-old has decided to get a hotel in Perth during her stay due to the high hotel prices.

“The hotels were like £300-600 for a night in Dundee,” she said.

“Driving over doesn’t bother me – I think people have had to sell their tickets because they couldn’t afford the accommodation.

“Usually if I’m last minute the prices are fine but it’s definitely because of the Big Weekend.

“I’ve never really explored Dundee before but I really hope to – it would be nice to see a couple of the museums.”

Excitement building for Big Weekend

Preparation work for Big Weekend is well underway and The Courier has created a guide for all you need to know before the festival.

Free shuttlebuses will be in place to ferry festival goers from Slessor Gardens to Camperdown Park – with tickets available online.

There is no parking available near Camperdown Park, with road closures in place during the event.

[[title]]

[[text]]

