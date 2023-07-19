Speeder accelerated away from police after traffic stop in Perth

A convicted dealer who was caught operating a £4,000 drugs-on-wheels service has been allowed to keep his licence after he admitted accelerating away from police after a traffic stop in Perth.

Matthew Dewar was charged with dangerous driving after he fled from officers when they pulled him over for speeding on Craigeknowes Road in January, last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 26-year-old’s black Audi S3 went over a mini-roundabout before being lost from view.

Dewar appeared in the dock and pled guilty to failing to stop for a uniformed officer and a reduced charge of driving without due care or consideration for other road users.

The court heard he sped off because he was worried about the consequences on his then career in traffic management.

In September 2021, he was pulled over by police in Perth’s Oakbank area and caught with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine in his pants.

Spotted speeding

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court: “At 7.40pm on January 3 2022, police were on routine patrol when they observed the accused’s vehicle being driven at excessive speed.

“It then began to drive normally.”

He said: “The police signalled for the vehicle to stop, which it did.

“As officers alighted from their vehicle, the accused suddenly drove away at excessive speed and failed to negotiate a mini-roundabout.”

The prosecutor said police managed to trace Dewar a few days later.

“Mr Dewar admitted that he had been driving,” he said.

‘Completely daft’ manoeuvre

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “He is a single man who lives with his parents.

“I asked him what he was thinking.

“His best summation was that at the time he was working as a traffic management officer and he didn’t want to be involved in a road traffic incident.

“He drove off and obviously made himself a much deeper hole.”

Sheriff Grant McCulloch told Dewar: “Obviously there was some reason you didn’t want to stay with the police.

“If I was being cynical, I would say it might be something to do with drink.

“Or – as Mr Ralph has alluded to – you didn’t want to tell your then employers.

“Either way, it is completely daft and irresponsible, and as you now know illegal.”

Dewar, of Glenfarg Terrace, was fined £500 and six penalty points were imposed on his licence.

Drug dealing conviction

Earlier this year, the court heard how Dewar had stuffed wads of banknotes and drugs down his trousers when he was pulled over by police in 2021.

Officers also found more cash, cocaine, electronic scales and other paraphernalia in his Audi S3.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in Viewlands Road West between July 31 and September 3, that year.

He was ordered to carry out unpaid work and placed on supervision as a direct alternative to custody.

