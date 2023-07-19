Speeder accelerated away from police after traffic stop in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speeder accelerated away from police after traffic stop in Perth

Matthew Dewar, who previously ran a £4,000 drugs-on-wheels service from his Audi S3, pled guilty to careless driving.

By Jamie Buchan
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A convicted dealer who was caught operating a £4,000 drugs-on-wheels service has been allowed to keep his licence after he admitted accelerating away from police after a traffic stop in Perth.

Matthew Dewar was charged with dangerous driving after he fled from officers when they pulled him over for speeding on Craigeknowes Road in January, last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 26-year-old’s black Audi S3 went over a mini-roundabout before being lost from view.

Dewar appeared in the dock and pled guilty to failing to stop for a uniformed officer and a reduced charge of driving without due care or consideration for other road users.

The court heard he sped off because he was worried about the consequences on his then career in traffic management.

In September 2021, he was pulled over by police in Perth’s Oakbank area and caught with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine in his pants.

Spotted speeding

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding told the court: “At 7.40pm on January 3 2022, police were on routine patrol when they observed the accused’s vehicle being driven at excessive speed.

“It then began to drive normally.”

Matthew Dewar admitted a charge of careless driving

He said: “The police signalled for the vehicle to stop, which it did.

“As officers alighted from their vehicle, the accused suddenly drove away at excessive speed and failed to negotiate a mini-roundabout.”

The prosecutor said police managed to trace Dewar a few days later.

“Mr Dewar admitted that he had been driving,” he said.

‘Completely daft’ manoeuvre

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “He is a single man who lives with his parents.

“I asked him what he was thinking.

“His best summation was that at the time he was working as a traffic management officer and he didn’t want to be involved in a road traffic incident.

“He drove off and obviously made himself a much deeper hole.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Grant McCulloch told Dewar: “Obviously there was some reason you didn’t want to stay with the police.

“If I was being cynical, I would say it might be something to do with drink.

“Or – as Mr Ralph has alluded to – you didn’t want to tell your then employers.

“Either way, it is completely daft and irresponsible, and as you now know illegal.”

Dewar, of Glenfarg Terrace, was fined £500 and six penalty points were imposed on his licence.

Drug dealing conviction

Earlier this year, the court heard how Dewar had stuffed wads of banknotes and drugs down his trousers when he was pulled over by police in 2021.

Officers also found more cash, cocaine, electronic scales and other paraphernalia in his Audi S3.

Matthew Dewar at an earlier court hearing

He admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in Viewlands Road West between July 31 and September 3, that year.

He was ordered to carry out unpaid work and placed on supervision as a direct alternative to custody.

