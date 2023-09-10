Nature Watch: Enchanting dawn encounter with elusive long-eared owl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Nature Watch: Enchanting dawn encounter with elusive long-eared owl

Keith Broomfield encounters a surprise visitor while walking on a track near his home

By Keith Broomfield
Keith Broomfield encounters a surprise visitor while walking on a track near his home

Nature forever delivers wondrous surprises – and no more so than on a recent dawn walk along a farm track near my home.

On rounding a bend, a largish brown bird materialised, perched on a gatepost.

I thought initially it was a small buzzard, but when I brought my camera to bear, it transpired to be a majestic long-eared owl.

Owl is secretive and seldom seen

Although widespread in Scotland, the long-eared owl is a secretive bird and seldom seen.

This individual eyed me curiously with piercing orange eyes, during which time I was able to admire its marbled buff plumage streaked with darker shades of brown and black.

Long-earned owl. Image: Keith Broomfield

It then took to the air and flew low along the length of the track before it swept up over a beech hedge and disappeared.

The long-eared owl is an elegant, slender bird with two prominent tufts on top of the head.

Although they look like ears, they are in fact decorative feather extensions.

It is thought these help break-up the outline of the bird, thus enabling it to blend in seamlessly with its surroundings when perched amongst twigs and branches.

It is a clever design feature and no doubt one of the reasons why long-eared owls remain perennially hidden in the shadows and are so rarely encountered, even by eagle-eyed bird watchers.

The head tufts probably also act as a visual means to communicate mood with other owls – for example, being raised when alarmed or to make itself look bigger and more frightening during territorial disputes.

How common are long-eared owls?

I suspect long-eared owls are commoner than we imagine, and they are traditionally associated with small woods and shelter belts, as well as by the margins of larger forests.

This sighting by the farm track reminded me of the last time I had encountered one, about six years previously on a nearby hill pasture.

Indeed, such was my luck, over a period of a week or so, I glimpsed this same owl on several occasions.

It was a similar story almost every morning during that short spell – as dawn broke and just as I reached the crest of a small hill, a wavering and erratic flying long-eared owl swooped low over an adjacent sheep pasture.

Long-earned owl. Image: Keith Broomfield

The haphazard nature of the flight was astonishing and mesmeric, fluttering moth-like on unsteady wings, swerving and stalling as it covered the ground in a meticulous search of field voles.

The manner of its hunting technique reminded me of a barn owl, such was the similarity in the pattern of flight.

Often this long-eared owl would alight on a fence post, and then with one final flurry, fly down the length of the pasture into an impenetrable stand of semi-mature pines to roost for the day.

As I headed back for home in the rising light, the owl would occasionally call – a hollow and low-pitched ‘hoo, hoo, hoo’ that would be easy to miss unless you specifically listened out for it.

It was a magical experience that still resonates with me to this day.

More from Environment

Ginger Gairdner: Getting to know other gairdners is a perk of the job!
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. LandXSea festival Picture shows; Arthur Beedie, great-grandfather of Becca Harvey, right, was born in Montrose. . na. Supplied by DC Thomson/Becca Harvey/Rachel Sarah. Date; Unknown
Renowned ice swimmer Becca Harvey uncovers 'mind-blowing' family connection to Montrose Beach
'Love letter to nature': Amanda Thomson on Belonging, place and identity
Sir Ernest Shackleton. Image: PA
Dundee, Ernest Shackleton and the South Georgia Heritage Trust
Grey bins piled up in Perth and Kinross Council depot
Where's my grey bin? And what am I supposed to do with it? Perth…
5
Louise Humpington, owner of Grain and Sustain, lives a zero waste lifestyle
Kinghorn mum won't buy kids new plastic toys as she raises waste-free family
Cabinet Secretary Mairi McAllan beside the Brothock Water at St Vigeans. Image: Paul Reid
Cabinet secretary inspects Arbroath flood defences Scottish Government pumped £9 million into
A memorial bench thrown into the Tay by Dundee vandals washed up at Buddon. Image: ACE
Sepa say Ferry dump waste washing up on Angus beaches is Dundee issue to…
Work underway at Monikie Country Park. Image: Angus Council
Storm Arwen clean-up finally underway at Angus country parks
Joanna Bremner
Thanks to Dundee, we may finally have our disposable vape ban

Conversation