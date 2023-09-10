Axed Arbroath RNLI ops manager’s fury over leaked crew WhatsApp messages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Axed Arbroath RNLI ops manager’s fury over leaked crew WhatsApp messages

The RNLI ended Alex Smith's 22-year volunteering career in June for his stance in the row over a replacement Arbroath lifeboat.

By Graham Brown
Former Arbroath RNLI ops manager Alex Smith with the heavily redacted material.
Former Arbroath RNLI ops manager Alex Smith with the heavily redacted material.

Arbroath’s sacked RNLI operations manager claims secretly leaked WhatsApp messages from a private crew chat were responsible for his downfall in the row over a replacement town lifeboat.

Alex Smith was axed by the charity in June for his outspoken stance against the decision to replace Arbroath’s all-weather Mersey-class lifeboat with an Atlantic 85 inflatable.

But the 68-year-old has criticised RNLI bosses for their response to his request for information relating to the sacking.

Former Arbroath lifeboat operations manager Alex Smith.
Mr Smith spent more than two decades volunteering for the RNLI.

He says the charity delivered “40 pages of black ink” in his bid for answers.

And the former fisherman is still waiting on the outcome of a bullying complaint he lodged through an independent whistleblowing hotline in the weeks leading up to his dismissal.

The RNLI has said the response Mr Smith received is entirely in line with data protection rules.

Showdown meeting

Mr Smith spent 14 years in the lead role of Arbroath RNLI operations manager before the storm over the decision not to allocate a £2.5 million Shannon-class all-weather lifeboat to Arbroath blew up.

At his dismissal showdown in June with senior Scottish RNLI management he was presented with a WhatsApp screenshot from a crew chat.

“As a crew we had a WhatsApp group, like many people do,” he said.

“That was our private group, not an RNLI one, but someone leaked it and passed it on.

“That was used to dismiss me and I wanted to know what other material they had and what part it may have played.

Arbroath lifeboat row
One sheet from the 40-page response showing the crew status at the height of the row.

“Of course I understand the need for data protection in relation to other people.

“But they have given me absolutely nothing to indicate what they believed was sufficient to end my career.

“There is virtually nothing on there relating to me personally.

“There was so much redacted that what I basically got back was 40 sheets of black ink.”

On page reveals a headcount of the crew for or against the new inshore Atlantic 85.

All names apart from Mr Smith’s are redacted but it reveals 11 against the new plan and just six in support.

But at that point on June 20 there were 17 crew yet to make a firm commitment either way.

Whistleblowing complaint remains unanswered

Weeks before he was stood down, Mr Smith also made a complaint of bullying and intimidation by senior management.

It was lodged through the independent Safecall system, a whistleblowing line the charity itself advocates.

“I was unhappy with the treatment I received from senior figures after the coastal review decision,” said Mr Smith.

“That complaint was lodged with Safecall in June and so far I’ve heard nothing. It’s typical of the way this whole thing has been handled.”

RNLI statement

The RNLI said the documents Mr Smith received were entirely in line with procedure and data rules.

“A subject access request only entitles an individual to a copy of their own personal data, therefore any third-party data is redacted in documents provided,” said the spokesman.

“As this is a personnel issue, it would be inappropriate to comment on the specifics of the case.

“The RNLI relies on strong leadership and expects its senior volunteers to set an example for others, not just in terms of their maritime expertise, but also in behaviour and respect for others.

Atlantic 85 RIB
An Atlantic 85 arrived for trials in Arbroath on June 15.

“This is reflected in our Volunteer Code of Conduct which asks volunteers not to ‘participate in any form of inappropriate behaviour or activity when volunteering or act in any way that brings the RNLI into disrepute’ and any breaches of our codes of conduct will not be tolerated.

“We do not stand volunteers down for simply disagreeing or making appropriate challenges to decision-making.”

Volunteer drive

Arbroath lost a number of long-serving crew in the fallout from the decision to allocate an Atlantic 85 to Arbroath after years of being promised the advanced all-weather Shannon.

One of the high-speed rigid inflatables has been on familiarisation trials during the summer.

The 220-year-old station is set to hold a recruitment day later this month to try and boost crew numbers hit by the controversy.

