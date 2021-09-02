Sheep farmers prepare for the return of the Kelso Ram Sales

Commercial ram producers across the country breathed a sigh of relief in July, when the Border Union announced its plans to go ahead with this year’s Kelso Ram Sales, after the pandemic forced the event’s cancellation in 2020.

Organisers of the one-day sale – which dates back to 1838 – say time has been on their side, with the further easing of restrictions allowing for larger gatherings.

However, attendees will still be required to wear face masks when entering the on-site building to settle bills.

Recently appointed executive director of the Border Union Agricultural Society, Dan Withall, said: “We are lucky that we have a spacious showground, which enables us to create a safe environment for buyers and sellers.

“This year’s event will be entirely outdoors; such is the demand nationally for canvas tents, that we were unable to secure any. So, we are going back to a traditional way of doing things and hoping that the weather is on our side.”

He added: “We are thrilled with the positive response that we’ve had, with entry numbers at 4,285, just slightly down on pre-Covid levels.

“Each of the seven auctioneers that we are working with, across the 15 rings, are well organised and looking forward to selling great quality stock.

“We have more than 30 trade stands attending too – it is very evident that people want to get back out there and show what they’ve got.”

Due to the lack of tent cover, a delayed start from the traditional 10am kick-off, will see the sale commence at 11am, on Friday, September 10.

This will be welcome news for some of the far travelled consignors, including Turriff’s Matthew Seed, who will be heading there with four Bluefaced Leicester ram lambs and 18 Texel shearling rams, from his Auchry flocks, which he runs at Home Farm, Auchry, Cuminestown, with his fiancée Rachel and their three young children.

At the 2019 Kelso sale, the Auchry pen of Texel shearlings peaked at £7,200 and averaged £1,260.

Matthew said: “We first sold at Kelso in 2011 and received a strong average for our pen, so we’ve returned annually since then and have built up a good customer base.

“We performance record both breeds, which is something that Kelso buyers take a real interest in.”

He added: “I like the fact that it’s a multi-breed sale and that it’s so commercially based, which helps us keep our feet on the ground and remain focussed on the commercial attributes of our sheep.”

Mr Seed said he wasn’t concerned about this year’s open-air style sale and added: “Our sheep live outside until the day they go to the sale.”

Further down the road, Mike Black, who farms at Newton of Collessie, Cupar, with his father Ronnie and brother Pete, is preparing 15 Suffolk ram lambs and four Beltex shearlings to take to the sale.

He said he is delighted to see the return of the event, which his family has been selling at since the early 1960s.

Mr Black said: “It’s a one-stop shop with a great selection of breeds, which suits both buyers and sellers.

“For us, the timing of Kelso suits our farming calendar too, with harvest usually tidied up by that time.”

He added: “I think the lack of tents will change the atmosphere and it may not be as sociable as normal, but at least it’s going ahead; that’s the main thing.

“It would have been devastating for the event if it had to be cancelled for a second year.”

He said the later start should hopefully give everyone plenty time to get to the sale, and added: “We’re first in Ring 2 with our Beltex shearlings, so hopefully there will be plenty buyers there by then.”