Business & Environment / Farming

Scottish breeders flock to English national show and sale of Texel sheep

By Gemma Mackie
September 2 2021, 5.00pm
Texel shearling ram Caron Dynamite sold for 32,000gn.
Texel shearling ram Caron Dynamite sold for 32,000gn.

Scottish breeders were out in force at the English National Show and Sale of Texel sheep where a top price of 32,000gn was paid for a shearling ram.

The sale leader, which also set a new centre record price for a shearling ram at McCartneys in Worcester, was Caron Dynamite from the Williams family’s Caron flock based near Lampeter, Wales.

By Tullylagan Commander, and out of a dam by Tamnamoney Yeti, he sold jointly to Dunfermline breeders Robin and Caroline Orr for their Halbeath flock, and Welsh breeder Esmor Evans for his Maerdy flock.

Next best at 22,000gn was a shearling ram named Roxburgh Dirrington from Kelso breeder John Elliot.

By Canllefaes Bright Spark, and out of a dam by Meinspride Usain, he sold with an index in the top 5% of the breed to the Ingram family at Logie Durno, Pitcaple, Inverurie.

Shearling ram Roxburgh Dirrington sold for 22,000gn.

Other leading prices included 4,000gn for a shearling ram named Halbeath DJ from Robin and Caroline Orr.

By the 23,000gn Peacehay Ya Belter, and out of a dam by Halbeath Atom, he sold to Messrs Hardwick and Son, Upper Talcoed, Llandrindod Wells.

Ram lambs sold to 5,600gn for Sportsmans Einstein from Messrs Boden and Davies, Stockport, Cheshire.

By Castlecairn Doodlebug, and out of a dam by the 65,000gn Garngour Craftsman, he sold to G E Morgan, Blaencar and A E Jones, Yntstoddeb.

Perthshire breeder Robert Cockburn sold ram lamb Knap Earl – a son of Sportsmans Cannon Ball and out of a dam by Procters Yankee – for 2,900gn to MG Lear, Loxbeare, Tiverton, Devon.

Mr Cockburn also made 2,500gn selling a gimmer, also by Sportsmans Cannon Ball, to D and J Dunlop for the Holtridge flock, Shropshire.

Females topped at 7,000gn for an an embryo-bred gimmer from Cheshire breeder Charlie Boden’s Mellor Vale flock.

By Garngour Craftsman, and out of a dam by the 145,000gn Knap Vicious Sid, she sold to John Sherratt, Wem, Shropshire.

Other female prices included 3,500gn for the female champion and reserve overall champion from the pre-sale show.

The Milnbank gimmer which sold for 3,500gn.

This was a gimmer from Turriff breeder Robbie Wilson’s Milnbank flock. By Knock Yardsman, and out of a dam by Aman Vyrnwy, she sold to the pre-sale judge James Draper for his Claybury flock in Shrewsbury.

Averages: shearling rams, 66, £2,552.29; ram lambs, 136, £999.62; and gimmers, 66, £1,182.36.

