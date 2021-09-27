Caithness mixed farm for sale for offers over £1.5m

A mixed arable and livestock farm in Caithness is up for sale for offers over £1.5 million.

Geiselittle Farm, located near Thurso, is described by selling agent Strutt & Parker as a “first-class, ring-fenced arable and stock farm located in a productive farming district”.

The 333-acre farm comes with a three-bedroom cottage used as a holiday let, an extensive range of modern farm buildings and a traditional five-bedroom farmhouse which has recently been renovated.

The Grade 3 (2) land is ring-fenced, lying to the west of the A9, and the farm comprises just under 280 acres of arable and grass leys, with the remainder down as permanent pasture.

The farm’s current owners run a flock of 850 breeding ewes lambing from the middle of March with all lambs finished off grass, alongside a herd of 30 suckler cows which are sold as breeding heifers and store cattle at 18-months-old.

Farm buildings include a general purpose shed, traditional steading, a livestock shed, cattle court, kennels and an equestrian arena.

Strutt & Parker’s senior associate director Euan MacCrimmon, who is handling the sale, said he expected interest in the farm from all over Scotland.

He said: “Geiselittle Farm is situated in an area of Caithness which is well known as a productive farming district on account of the quality soils, favourable climate, relatively low rainfall, and moderately level ground.

“Therefore, with the farmland market remaining buoyant as we head into autumn, we expect high interest from local buyers, as well as buyers from further south.”

Other farms recently launched to the market include Dyke Farm, located at Slamannan near Falkirk.

The 365-acre mixed farm is available for offers over £2.02m.