Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Stirling bulls: Charolais and Simmental judges pick their winners

By Nancy Nicolson
October 18 2021, 6.37pm
Smiles all round for the Balthayock team when Ranger was crowned Charolais champion.

Perth’s  Balthayock herd reigned supreme in the Charolais show ring at Stirling’s pedigree bull sales when the junior champion, Balthayock Ranger, walked away with the overall male championship.

Major  David Walter’s  18-month-old sire arrived with a glittering heritage.

He is a son of Balthayock Imp, the 2015 Royal Highland Show (RHS) champion and his dam won the RHS young cow class and was  part of the RHS Charolais interbreed team in 2019.

Reserve

Reserve overall  was Goldies Romeo, a 17-month-old Son of Gretnahouse Heman from Hamish Goldie, South Bowerhouses, Dumfries.

Other notable Charolais winners were  the senior champion, Panmure Roberto from JM Cant & Partners, Easter Knox, Arbirlot, Arbroath and the reserve senior champion,  Glenericht Rascal, from WK & P Drysdale,  Middle Drimmie, Blairgowrie.

The intermediate champion was  Grinshill Roger from the Coppinger Wyllie Partnership,  Burton and the reserve intermediate champion, Westcarse Radar from R&N Barclay, Insch.

SImmental

In the Simmental show ring, the supreme champion came from the Stronach family’s Islavale herd at Grange, Keith.

He was the junior champion, Islavale Lennon, an 18-month-old son of Curaheen Giant.

The Stronachs also showed the intermediate champion, Islavale Lord by Corskie Highlander.

Reserve

In reserve overall, however, was the senior champion, Popes Lockhart, by Camus Harold, from the Wood family from Dutton.

The Simmental female champion, Corskie Kashing by Kilbrde Farm Haka, was bred by the Green family from Corskie, Garmouth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier