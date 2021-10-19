Simmental sires sell to 18,000gns at booming Stirling sale

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Durnos from Auchorachan in Glenlivet topped the Simmental bull trade at Stirling when their 17-month-old sire, Auchorachan Landmark sold for 18,000gns.

It was the day’s stand out price at a booming sale which saw 57 bulls sell to average £5961 .

Landmark, who didn’t feature at all in the previous day’s judging, is by Auchorachan Hercules and was bought by Brian Grant, Druid Temple Inverness. The Durnos also sold sires at 8500gns and 6500gns.

The Stronach family from Islavale at Berryleys, Keith dominated the rest of the day’s top prices, and sold to a top of 12,500gns for Islavale Lachlan, a son of Ranfurly Confederate. He was bought by Messrs Swanson, Quarryside, Castletown, Caithness.

Islavale sires also sold at 10,000gns (Islavale Lord) to Inverdunning Ltd, Dunning ; 9000gns (Islavale Loch Ness) to C Inglis Craegorry, Dalachy, Aberdour ; 8500gns (Islavale Leon) to the Brown family at Hilton of Culsh, New Deer; 7800gns (Islavale Loyal) to James Milne & Son, Oldwhat Mains, New Deer; and 7000gns for the show champion Islavale Lennon to the Glenturk Farming Co at Newton Stewart.

Other leading prices included Ballymoney Larry at 9000gns to Delfur Farms, Rothes; Hiltonstown Lorenzo for 8000gns to MA Barlow, Leyland; and 7000gns for the show reserve champion, Popes Lockhart to Allan Nicolson, Relugas Mains, Dunphail.

In the female ring the top price was 6000gns for Corskie Kaylee from the Green family at Corskie, Garmouth.

This daughter of Kilbride Farm Haka sold to the Smith family at Towiemore, Drummuir, Keith. Another Corskie heifer, Corskie Kashing sold for 4500gns to the Crudie Farming Company, Crudie Farm, Arbroath.

Nine females averaged £3033.

