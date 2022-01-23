Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arable issues to the fore at northern crop conference

By Nancy Nicolson
January 23 2022, 7.00am
CROP PROTECTION: The latest technical information will be discussed at the online event.

The latest advances in crop production and protection will be aired when leading agronomists, scientists, policy makers, agritech and agrochemical companies gather in March to discuss arable issues in northern environments.

The Crop Production in Northern Britain (CPNB) conference will take place as an online event on March 1-2.

Conference chair, Professor Fiona Burnett, said: “CPNB aims to present the very best in terms of technical information, tailored to the challenges and opportunities of farming the north.”

Crop conference chair, Professor Fiona Burnett

Key topics include agriculture and the environment, combinable crops and potatoes, with input from the James Hutton Institute, Scotland’s Rural College , Scottish Environment Protection Agency and Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture (SASA).

Speakers include Professor Mathew Williams, the Scottish Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser for Environment, Natural Resources and Agriculture, and Lorna Slater MSP, Minister for Green Skills, Circular Economy and Biodiversity.

Registration for CPNB 2022 is now open.

To see the full conference programme and book a space visit www.cpnb.org

