Farming

British Wool offers discounted training to Scottish Young Farmers

By Gemma Mackie
January 27 2022, 11.45am
The discounted training is being offered by British Wool.

British Wool is offering discounted shearing and wool handling training to young farmers across Scotland.

The wool marketing body has teamed up with the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) to offer its members the chance to attend a beginner shearing course or wool handling training at a discounted price.

The two-day shearing course, which covers everything from health and safety to the use of shearing equipment as well as hands-on shearing experience, will offer SAYFC members the Blue Seal award from British Wool.

It is open to SAYFC members who have not previously attended a British Wool shearing course and available at a cost of £87.50 plus VAT – the normal cost for the course is £175 plus VAT.

British Wool is also offering young farmers the chance to take part in a one-day wool handling course for the discounted cost of £50 plus VAT.

“We are once again delighted to be working with SAYFC in supporting the training and development of the next generation of shearers and wool handlers which is crucial to a thriving UK sheep sector and for ensuring the highest standards,” said British Wool’s shearing manager, Richard Schofield.

“We look forward to welcoming young farmers onto our courses again this year and would encourage any interested Young Farmers Club member to make contact before the March 31 closing date.”

More information inline at www.britishwool.org.uk

