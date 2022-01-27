Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Efforts stepped up in fight against African Swine Fever

By Gemma Mackie
January 27 2022, 5.00pm
Sniffer dogs are being used to find illegal imports of meat at Scottish airports.

Steps are being taken to stop illegal imports of meat from coming into the UK in a bid to prevent African Swine Fever (ASF) entering the country.

Scotland’s chief vet said although the disease had never been found in the UK, it was circulating in Europe and steps to prevent it coming to this country were being ramped up.

She made the comments during a virtual meeting of the North East Scotland Advisory Group which includes representatives from industry and Aberdeenshire, Angus and Moray councils.

“It’s [African Swine Fever] a pretty nasty disease,” Ms Voas told the meeting.

“There is no vaccine for it and there is no treatment for it, so we are very much focused on trying to keep it out.”

She said there were significant problems with the disease in eastern European countries – including Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania – and it has now spread to Germany.

There is no cure or treatment for African Swine Fever in pigs.

“Wild boar are quite effective in spreading the disease around, and it can also be spready by ticks as well as direct contact,” added Ms Voas.

“Some of the bigger pig producing nations have put up some sizeable fences to try and stop wild boar moving it into their territories.”

However, the main concern for disease spread, and in particular disease spread into the UK, was the potential for ASF to be introduced to British pigs through contaminated meat.

Ms Voas said: “The virus will survive in contaminated meat for a very long periods of time,; it also survives freezing as well.

“The worry is that the meat comes into the UK or Scotland from an infected pig and some how or another it finds its way into our domestic pig population.”

Ms Voas said sniffer dogs were now being deployed at airports across Scotland to check passengers for illegal meat, which could be carrying ASF into the country, and efforts would be stepped up to discourage people from taking meat back from their overseas visits.

