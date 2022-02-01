Top rural trainees are finalists in national awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four young agricultural trainees are in the running for national land-based awards which will be announced next month.

The finalists in Lantra Scotland’s awards for land-based and aquaculture skills (ALBAS) include mechanic Martin Young (20) from Insch in Aberdeenshire who has been doing an extended diploma in technology at Sellars through SRUC Barony.

He said: “My passion for this industry started when I was just a young boy, as my family’s business consists mainly of agriculture and forestry. My ambition is to secure a role as a workshop manager, then set up my own agricultural dealership.”

Other finalists include William Yuille (17) from Hollybush in Ayr, who has been doing a modern apprenticeship in agriculture through SRUC Barony.

The others are Alicja Blaszczk (24) who has been doing a modern apprenticeship in general agriculture at George Brown & Sons through Borders College, and Craig Farmer (24) from East Kilbride, who has completed an extended diploma in land-based technology at Bryson Tractors Ltd through SRUC Oatridge.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner and award ceremony in Dunblane on March 3 hosted by Perthshire farmer and stand-up comedian, Jim Smith.

According to Lantra Scotland, the ALBAS play a vital role in promoting rural careers, celebrating the achievements of learners, and highlighting the importance to employers of investing in skills.

Liz Barron-Majerik, Director of Lantra Scotland said: “Since they were first launched, there have been over 1000 nominees and 300 finalists from across our industries.

“The ALBAS have become well-known for highlighting the achievements of new entrants and career changers in our sector, as well as promoting skills development and effective partnership working.”

Tickets for the awards evening are available from Lantra Scotland by calling 01738 310164 or emailing scotland@lantra.co.uk.