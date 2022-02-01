Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Top rural trainees are finalists in national awards

By Nancy Nicolson
February 1 2022, 11.45am Updated: February 1 2022, 3.18pm
SKILLS: Mechanic Martin Young is one of the finalists in the Lantra awards.
Four young agricultural trainees are in the running for national land-based awards which will be announced next month.

The finalists in Lantra Scotland’s awards for land-based and aquaculture skills (ALBAS) include mechanic Martin Young (20) from Insch in Aberdeenshire who has been doing an extended diploma in technology at Sellars through SRUC Barony.

He said: “My passion for this industry started when I was just a young boy, as my family’s business consists mainly of agriculture and forestry. My ambition is to secure a role as a workshop manager, then set up my own agricultural dealership.”

Other finalists include William Yuille (17) from Hollybush in Ayr, who has been doing a modern apprenticeship in agriculture  through SRUC Barony.

William Yuill is from Hollybush, Ayr and a finalist in the ALBAS awards.

The others are Alicja Blaszczk (24) who has been doing a modern apprenticeship in general agriculture at George Brown & Sons through Borders College, and Craig Farmer (24) from East Kilbride, who has completed an extended diploma in land-based technology at Bryson Tractors Ltd through SRUC Oatridge.

The winners will be announced at a  gala dinner and award ceremony in Dunblane on March 3 hosted by Perthshire  farmer and stand-up comedian, Jim Smith.

According to Lantra Scotland,  the  ALBAS play a vital role in promoting rural careers, celebrating the achievements of learners, and highlighting the importance to employers of investing in skills.

Liz Barron-Majerik, Director of Lantra Scotland said: “Since they were first launched, there have been over 1000 nominees and 300 finalists from across our industries.

“The ALBAS have become well-known for highlighting the achievements of new entrants and career changers in our sector, as well as promoting skills development and effective partnership working.”

Farmer and comedian Jim Smith will host the awards ceremony.

Tickets for the awards evening are available from Lantra Scotland by calling 01738 310164 or emailing scotland@lantra.co.uk.

 

