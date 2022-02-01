‘Electric’ Dundee support can roar players to victory in Dens derby insists Dark Blues defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

‘Electric’ Dundee support can roar players to victory in Dens derby insists Dark Blues defender

By George Cran
February 1 2022, 12.00pm
Dundee defender Liam Fontaine.
Defender Liam Fontaine says an “electric” home support can propel Dundee to victory in tonight’s crunch derby.

Dundee United will make the very short trip from Tannadice tonight for the second city clash of the campaign.

The Dark Blues sit in 11th place and are without a win in their last seven Premiership matches.

And Fontaine sees tonight’s big game as an opportunity to turn the season around at Dens Park.

Liam Fontaine got his first taste of a Dundee derby at Tannadice in September.

He said: “Any win can inject momentum into your season, derby wins are great for the supporters to get their bragging rights.

“At the moment we as a team need to find a way to win and if we can do it in a derby then it would be all the sweeter.

“Derbies are unique games and unique atmospheres where anything can happen on the day.

“The atmosphere will be bouncing like it was in the first derby so we are looking forward to it now.

The Dundee derby is eagerly anticipated by both sets of fans.

“It was a great atmosphere at Tannadice, it’s an enjoyable one rather than hostile – really electric.

“It’s good to play in front of that sort of crowd and it helps you through it, whether it’s home or away because there’s so much energy.

“You see in football around the world how much fans can help their team.”

 

