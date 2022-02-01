‘Electric’ Dundee support can roar players to victory in Dens derby insists Dark Blues defender

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Liam Fontaine says an “electric” home support can propel Dundee to victory in tonight’s crunch derby.

Dundee United will make the very short trip from Tannadice tonight for the second city clash of the campaign.

The Dark Blues sit in 11th place and are without a win in their last seven Premiership matches.

And Fontaine sees tonight’s big game as an opportunity to turn the season around at Dens Park.

He said: “Any win can inject momentum into your season, derby wins are great for the supporters to get their bragging rights.

“At the moment we as a team need to find a way to win and if we can do it in a derby then it would be all the sweeter.

“Derbies are unique games and unique atmospheres where anything can happen on the day.

“The atmosphere will be bouncing like it was in the first derby so we are looking forward to it now.

“It was a great atmosphere at Tannadice, it’s an enjoyable one rather than hostile – really electric.

“It’s good to play in front of that sort of crowd and it helps you through it, whether it’s home or away because there’s so much energy.

“You see in football around the world how much fans can help their team.”