NFU Scotland AGM 2022: Scottish Office Minister dismisses farmers’ trade fears as ‘scaremongering’

Scottish farmers concerns over aspects of UK trade policy were dismissed by Scottish Office Minister Lord Offord as “scaremongering” and “overblown” when he addressed NFU Scotland’s online annual meeting.

Instead he insisted the post-Brexit era was one of “opportunity” for the industry.

The Minister, who took over the portfolio last year, appeared to be deaf to farmers’ deep frustrations when he faced a barrage of questions and criticism over trade deals, the shortage of adequate seasonal labour, or the inequality of Scottish seed potatoes being banned by Europe while imports continue to come here.

“There has been a lot of talk about imports and a fair amount of scaremongering which I want to take head-on,” he said.

“Trade deals are not a race to the bottom and we aren’t forced to compromise on our standards. We’ve been hearing we’re going to get chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef on our shelves and it simply isn’t so.

“The UK Government has remained firm in all trade negotiations and won’t compromise on our high environmental and animal welfare and food standards.”

However one pig producer pointed out that pork currently entering the UK is reared in conditions that farmers here would be fined or jailed for using , and beef and sheep producers voiced their concerns that huge volumes of produce from Australia and New Zealand currently destined for China could be redirected to the UK if political affiliations change.

However Lord Offord insisted his head wasn’t “buried in the sand” and instead he continued to urge the industry to seize new opportunities.

“I want to see a sustainable long term future for UK farming based on high standards, competitiveness, high productivity and confident pricing to allow you to service the growing worldwide demand for your world class produce,” he said.

“By embracing free and fair trade we can lead the world and boost Scottish farming as never before because ultimately more trade means more high-paid rural jobs and more prosperous rural communities.”