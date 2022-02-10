Dundee drivers to face more disruption as second Broughty Ferry route to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers travelling to and from Broughty Ferry are to face further disruption as lengthy roadworks force the closure of another major route.

Sections of Strathern Road and Craigie Drive will be shut from this Monday (February 14) until March 24 for carriageway patching works in three phases.

It comes after disruption caused by the construction of a pedestrian crossing on Dundee Road at Margaret Crescent.

Those works have seen sections of the carriageway shut for short periods with the latest set to end on Saturday.

It has caused long tailbacks for drivers during morning and evening rush hours.

Roadworks to last until late March

Councillor Craig Duncan, who represents Broughty Ferry, says the two closures should not overlap but admits continuous roadworks will leave some frustrated.

He said: “The plan is the current closure on Dundee Road will be done by the time these next roadworks begin on Starthern Road.

“It’s more disruption in this area but the road is particularly bad in sections and really needs done.

“It will be good to get it upgraded before the summer when the area gets really busy with people heading to Broughty Ferry.

“I just hope it’s done to a high standard.”

He added: “The pedestrian crossing at Dundee Road is very welcome and it’s good to see it nearly finished.”

Three phases of roadworks

Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach buses will also be diverted with alternative routes available via Dundee Road.

The first phase will see the section between Victoria Road and Fairfield Road shut from Monday for 15 working days.

The second, between Fairfield Road and Ralston Road, will run from March 7 for five working days and the third — Craigie Drive — will run from March 14 for 10 working days from Strathern Road to Strips of Craigie Road.