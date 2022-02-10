Dundee drivers to face more disruption as second Broughty Ferry route to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee drivers to face more disruption as second Broughty Ferry route to close

By Jake Keith
February 10 2022, 5.33pm
Work on Strathern Road will begin on Monday.
Work on Strathern Road will begin on Monday.

Drivers travelling to and from Broughty Ferry are to face further disruption as lengthy roadworks force the closure of another major route.

Sections of Strathern Road and Craigie Drive will be shut from this Monday (February 14) until March 24 for carriageway patching works in three phases.

It comes after disruption caused by the construction of a pedestrian crossing on Dundee Road at Margaret Crescent.

Those works have seen sections of the carriageway shut for short periods with the latest set to end on Saturday.

The roadworks are all taking place in the West Ferry and Craigiebank areas

It has caused long tailbacks for drivers during morning and evening rush hours.

Roadworks to last until late March

Councillor Craig Duncan, who represents Broughty Ferry, says the two closures should not overlap but admits continuous roadworks will leave some frustrated.

He said: “The plan is the current closure on Dundee Road will be done by the time these next roadworks begin on Starthern Road.

“It’s more disruption in this area but the road is particularly bad in sections and really needs done.

“It will be good to get it upgraded before the summer when the area gets really busy with people heading to Broughty Ferry.

“I just hope it’s done to a high standard.”

He added: “The pedestrian crossing at Dundee Road is very welcome and it’s good to see it nearly finished.”

Three phases of roadworks

Xplore Dundee and Stagecoach buses will also be diverted with alternative routes available via Dundee Road.

The pedestrian crossing at Margaret Crescent is also complete.

The first phase will see the section between Victoria Road and Fairfield Road shut from Monday for 15 working days.

The second, between Fairfield Road and Ralston Road, will run from March 7 for five working days and the third — Craigie Drive — will run from March 14 for 10 working days from Strathern Road to Strips of Craigie Road.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier