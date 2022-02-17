Farm insurer standing by to assist with Storm Eunice damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Farm insurer standing by to assist with Storm Eunice damage

By Nancy Nicolson
February 17 2022, 4.59pm
STORM EUNICE: Heavy snowfalls and high winds are expected across the country.

Rural insurer NFU Mutual says its network of 550 agents is standing by to assist farmers in the wake of  Storm Eunice.

The company’s rural affairs specialist, Rebecca Davidson said: “We have mobilised our network across the UK.

“They know their communities and are on standby to progress repairs after the storms, including making emergency payments and settling simpler claims immediately.

“We also work closely with agricultural specialist loss adjusters, so if you are unfortunate and have a bad loss on your farm then we’re able to deploy people who understand your business.”

Storm Eunice is expected to bring snow.

In the meantime Ms Davidson called on farmers to stay up-to-date with weather warnings following the significant damage caused by Storm Dudley.

“Many farms are in exposed locations so we are urging farmers to plan ahead, take extreme care and not to underestimate the potential danger of Storm Eunice, including risk to life,” she said.

Several storms have already caused devastation and distuption  this winter.

“There are a number of preventative steps that you can take while the weather is calm before a storm to help protect your property, but human safety should always be the number one priority.”

Forecasters say the storm is expected to bring power lines down, cause significant damage to buildings, rip trees from the ground and cause coastal flooding.

Ms Davidson advised farmers to prepare evacuation routes to get staff and livestock to safety in the case of extreme weather and to identify higher ground that livestock can be moved to in event of flooding or snow.

NFU Mutual’s check list includes: Have torches and batteries to hand and make sure any generators are ready to use if required; have emergency numbers available including your utility company, local authority and insurer’s emergency helpline; plan water and feed in advance, and increase provisions for animals who may end up cut-off during a storm; and download the what3words app which can pinpoint a location in case of emergency.

