Sink your teeth into these top sandwiches from 7 Dundee venues

Here is a list of some of my favourite sandwich shops to visit in Dundee for breakfast or lunch during the week.

Looking for a quick place to grab a piece in your area?

These local favourites are perfect for enjoying an everyday meal as well as trying something new to tickle the taste buds.

From delicatessens to table service, there are plenty of local gems to try when on the hunt for a reasonably priced sandwich.

Incredible Edibles

First on our list is Incredible Edibles located on Exchange Street in Dundee city centre.

This family-owned business specialises in homemade cupcakes, as well as freshly baked rolls and baguettes and a range of sandwich fillings to choose from.

Open five days a week from 7am to 2pm, Incredible Edibles is perfect for a morning breakfast roll or a tasty lunchtime find.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 7am – 2pm

Address: 5 Exchange Street, Dundee, DD1 3DJ

Yummies Deli

Second on our list is Yummies Deli on Hospital Street near The Law.

Yummies is a local favourite for many, and as well as having a range of sandwich fillings also serves up a range of bakes and treats to enjoy.

Working as both a cold and warm takeaway service, Yummies serves a wide range of breakfast and lunch choices including wraps, paninis, hot rolls and more.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9am – 3pm

Address: 7 Hospital Street, Dundee, DD3 8DH

Auld Tram

Known for its historic 1870s look, The Auld Tram in the heart of the city is loved for a quick sandwich stop by both locals and tourists.

Sister restaurant to Bridgeview Station at the riverside, Auld Tram serves up high quality soups and bloomer sandwiches as well as gourmet teas, coffees and soft drinks.

Handmade to order by award winning chefs, this sandwich tram is a quick stop and is perfect to enjoy with a hot drink or traybake in the early afternoon.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 8am – 4pm

Address: 54 Commercial Street, Dundee, DD1 2AT

Brodie’s

Located on Bell Street, Brodie’s is a small but beloved takeaway serving up a range of breakfast and lunch options to choose from.

Due to its location, famous stovies and lovely homemade soup, Brodie’s is a local haunt for many young people as well as working professionals in the area.

With a mix of hot and cold fillings, wraps, salad boxes and chips, Brodie’s is a must if you are wanting fast tasty food for breakfast or lunch at a reasonable price.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 8am – 4pm

Address: 70 Bell Street, Dundee DD1 1HF

The Flame Tree Cafe

If you are looking for an Instagrammable sandwich spot then The Flame Tree on Exchange Street is the perfect place.

With their famous rainbow bagels and red lattes, this place is perfect to sit in or takeaway and has a range of options for vegan and veggie diets too.

The Flame Tree also offers a menu of smoothie options made with fresh fruit to accompany their sandwich selection.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10am – 4pm

Address: 20A Exchange Street, Dundee, DD1 3DL

Super Snack

Local takeaway and sandwich joint Super Snack has been a favourite of mine for many years, with their range of fillings and sandwich combinations

Served with a hearty side of salad, Super Snack offers a mix of hot and cold rolls, paninis, wraps, baked potatoes, soups and homemade pies.

Accompanied by traybakes and hot drinks, this shop is perfect for a quick takeaway on the Perth Road for lunch at work, or to grab as a snack as you walk into the city centre.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 9.30am – 2.45pm

Address: 133 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DP

La Baguette

Last but not least is La Baguette, a sandwich shop and delicatessen located a stone’s throw away from the city centre.

With a full selection of sandwich fillings and breads to choose from including paninis, baguettes and wraps this place is perfect if you are wanting something a little spicier.

This shop caters for a halal diet, and with the range of options allows you make any combination you desire.

I would recommend the kofta and cheese baguette or Cajun chicken and tomato panini if it is your first time trying this venue.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10am – 4pm

Address: 54 South Tay Street, Dundee, DD1 1PF

