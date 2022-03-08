Tree clearing advice issued in wake of winter storms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tree clearing advice issued in wake of winter storms

By Nancy Nicolson
March 8 2022, 5.00pm
GUIDANCE: The information is directed at landowners who have no previous experience of damage on this scale.

Practical advice on clearing windblown and storm-damaged trees has been issued for farmers and the owners of small woodlands in the wake of this winter’s storms.

Scottish Forestry and rural organisations have published the guidance which is aimed at landowners who may not have experienced tree damage on this scale before.

It has been estimated that eight million trees were brought down by Storm Arwen alone, and storms Malik, Corrie, Dudley and Eunice piled extra pressure on more already weakened and vulnerable trees.

The guidance comes in the form of a top 10 checklist which is designed to help woodland owners manage the recovery of timber. There are also notes with more detailed information.

Andy Leitch, the deputy chief executive of forestry body Confor, said the sector is working through the extra volumes of timber that is now available, and coordinating its recovery.

Storm Arwen damage in Glenisla.

He added: ”This is new territory for many of those affected and it is important to provide them with clear, pragmatic advice – as part of a coordinated approach to the wider impact of the winter storms.

“As part of this package of support, Confor has published a list of member companies who are able to offer that advice.”

Scottish Forestry say they have been deploying staff to the areas most affected and paperwork – including felling permissions which are needed for windblow – are being fast tracked in around 14 days, instead of the usual six weeks.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) rural policy advisor Rhianna Montgomery said: “Scotland’s farmers and crofters have been battered by a succession of storms this winter that have wreaked significant damage and disruption across many parts.”

Trees damaged by the storm near Kirriemuir.

Welcoming the guidance, Environment Minister Màiri McAllan said a number of meetings have taken place in the wake of the the first storm.

“The forest industries pulled together and started strategic work to plan out the recovery of fallen and damaged trees,” she said.

The Forest Research agency has been supplying satellite based data to help the industry quantify how much timber has been affected.

Guidance has already been issued to help woodland owners make best use of quality hardwoods that have been brought down by the storms.

To access the information visit forestry.gov.scot/publications

