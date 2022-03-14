United Auctions group chairman steps down

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

United Auctions (UA), group chairman Neil McLean is stepping down at the end of the month after 37 years with the company.

Mr McLean led UA through a management buy out with David Leggat and Robin Tough in 2007, and spend a decade as joint managing director. He has been chairman for five years.

UA say his vision for the business included the development of the £15 million Stirling Agricultural Centre – later acquired by UA – and upgrading facilities at Dalmally, Lairg, Huntly and Oban.

UA said: “Staff investment was also a focus under Mr McLean’s tenure with a robust succession planning programme rolled out across all levels and the introduction of the company’s EMI share option scheme to allow management and staff to share in the success and growth of the firm.

“In 2017, Mr McLean headed discussions for a vendor initiated management buy out so the company could pass to the next management team before continuing his investment in the company as chairman.”

Mr McLean said: “I leave UA with the fondest of memories and safe in the knowledge the company continues to go from strength to strength. It’s been an absolute honour to have chaired a company with such longevity and pedigree.

“I have been humbled by the commitment and hard work of our people and the farming community in general. I wish to thank them and other stakeholders for their support and friendship over many years.

“The current management and staff are a diverse group of exceptional talent and expertly placed to meet the needs of our farming customers. I wish them every success for the future.”

UA managing director George Purves said: “Neil has made an outstanding contribution to the group and has helped lead the direction of the company through recent challenges.

“With great vision, exceptional leadership qualities and unwavering commitment, Neil has enabled UA to achieve unprecedented success, ensuring we can continue to serve crofting and farming communities for the long term.”