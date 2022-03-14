Dundee forward Niall McGinn earns Northern Ireland call-up following Aberdeen switch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Niall McGinn has been named in the latest Northern Ireland squad.

The Dundee forward is part of Ian Baraclough’s 25-man group for the upcoming friendlies against Luxembourg (March 25) and Hungary (March 29).

McGinn, 34, joined the Dee in January and has made 10 appearances.

He opened his account for the club in a 3-0 Scottish Cup win against Peterhead.

Protecting his international place was one of the key reasons the former Celtic man made the switch to Dens Park, having fallen out of favour at Aberdeen.

📣 Our first senior men's squad of 2022 has landed! #GAWA — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) March 14, 2022

McGinn will seek to add to his impressive haul of 67 caps during the upcoming window.

Meanwhile, former St Johnstone hero Ali McCann, now of Preston North End, retains his place.

Another ex-McDiarmid Park ace, winger Matty Kennedy, is also included after returning to full fitness with Aberdeen.