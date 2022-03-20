Farmlay Eggs faces major cull as avian flu strikes industry leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Farmlay Eggs faces major cull as avian flu strikes industry leader

By Nancy Nicolson
March 20 2022, 5.15pm
IMPACT: Robert Chapman is still waiting to hear the full implications for his business.
A bird flu outbreak on a farm owned by one of Scotland’s biggest egg producers could mean a cull of almost 100,000 birds and tight restrictions imposed on a major egg packing unit.

The Scottish Government has confirmed that highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 had been found on Auchtygills farm near Strichen, a breeding unit for Farmlay Eggs, which has a throughput of five million eggs per week.

The outbreak will mean the immediate cull of 55,000 birds, while another 44,000 free range birds housed on the farm are also in jeopardy.

Farmlay’s managing director, Robert Chapman, said the full implications of the outbreak on his business are still unclear.

“We’re hoping the free range birds won’t have to be slaughtered because there are no clinical signs of disease, but obviously because they are on the same farm their future is unclear,” he said.

The Farmlay packing centre has a throughput of five million eggs per week.

There are also fears the entire Farmlay business will be impacted by the imposition of a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone around the infected premises.

The packing centre lies within the 3k zone, which involves movement restrictions on poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure to prevent any further spread of disease.

Mr Chapman said he is still waiting for official notification about the implications on his packing centre.

“It’s going to be difficult times,” he admitted.

“At the moment, we know we’ll have to make changes to comply but we’re still waiting for official notification.

“Until then we are in limbo.”

He said biosecurity had already been at the highest level on his farms and it isn’t clear how the premises had became infected.

“It’s difficult when the disease is in the wild bird population, but we’ll be doubling up on measures yet again as we don’t want to spread it anywhere else,” he said.

“Everything is locked down and we’re keeping staff on individual farms and trying to reduce all the risks.”

The outbreak follows a case of bird flu in a backyard flock near Ellon earlier this month.

