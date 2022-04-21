Vertical farms on horizon for Scottish sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Vertical farms on horizon for Scottish sites

By Nancy Nicolson
April 21 2022, 4.58pm
FUTURE GROWTH: Vertical farming is seen as sustainable and secure.

A series of sites in the Sidlaws, Ochils and Campsies have been earmarked for the next generation of vertical farms by a consortium of four British companies.

Wind and solar energy together with energy storage would power the hectare-sized sites identified by the V-FAST (Vertical Farms and Storage Technologies) consortium which comprises UK Urban AgriTech (UKUAT), Vertegrow Ltd, Light Science Technologies Ltd and RheEnergise Limited, the UK energy storage company.

The developers say the first project to produce fresh salads and fruit to local populations could be completed by 2025, however they still need to obtain planning permission and secure finance for the estimated £28 million cost.

The cost of energy has been the biggest challenge for the development of vertical farms, but V-FAST says long-duration energy storage (LDES) will provide the answer.

RheEnergise chief executive, Stephen Crosher, said both the food and energy industries are striving to decarbonise and meet environmental goals, and the vertical farms being planned will maximise food production at the lowest cost.

A demonstration vertical farm has been established at the James Hutton Institute.

“The advantage of storage collocated with a vertical farm are multiple,” he said.

“We use the same footprint, where the farm takes the upper levels and we utilise the basement, we use the same grid connection – often a significant cost for farming and storage – and the energy storage solution can provide additional local energy services to local consumers, enabling them to benefit from lower energy costs too.”

Simon Deacon, the founder and chief executive of Light Science Technologies added: “As land becomes scarcer and electricity and gas prices are soaring, we urgently need to find alternative farming methods to ensure food security in a more sustainable, energy-efficient way.

“The collaboration presents a unique opportunity to revolutionise the food system in Scotland and to enable the year-round supply of fresh, flavoursome produce with less food miles and a reduced carbon footprint, thereby reducing the UK’s reliance on overseas exports.”

