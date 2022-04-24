Richard Wright: War in Ukraine takes its toll on European farming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Richard Wright: War in Ukraine takes its toll on European farming

By Richard Wright
April 24 2022, 11.45am
MARKET: Concerns over fertiliser prices have prompted calls for a review by Brussels.

Members of the European parliament’s agriculture committee have stressed that the blame for high fertiliser prices must be laid squarely at Russia’s door.

In a debate, they said the European Commission, national governments and farmers were seeking to live with a situation created by Russian aggression.

At the meeting, the Commission’s deputy in DG Agriculture, Michael Scannell – an agricultural research scientist in Ireland before going to Brussels – said farmers could take some steps to ease the impact of fertiliser costs, led by reducing potash in the short to medium term without a significant impact on yields.

Scannell said the impact of higher fertiliser costs varied across enterprises, but warned that the price rise was the inevitable consequence of Russia being the world’s biggest exporter of nitrogen fertilisers and number two for potassium and phosphate.

Concerns over fertiliser prices have also prompted calls for a review by Brussels of the European fertiliser market and its control by a limited number of companies, and the European Commission has granted state aid approval for multi-million euro aid packages for farmers in Poland, Croatia and Germany affected by the loss of export sales to Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has estimated that the cost to date of physical damage to Ukraine by Russia is close to £50 billion and rising every day.

In the short term the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) says it urgently needs around £90 million to prevent the complete collapse of the food chain in Ukraine.

Ukrainian farmers lack basic supplies such as fertilisers and fuel.

Despite once being the bread basket of Europe it is facing crop failure and major food shortages. Longer term recovery has also been hampered by Russia attacking large grain silos as well as major ports.

FAO says Ukrainian agriculture lacks the basics needed, including seeds, fertilisers, agrochemicals and fuel for tractors and other machinery. It says that in addition it will seek to provide livestock products and grain to alleviate immediate food hardship.

As part of the Farm to Fork green initiative, the European Food Safety Authority has set out mechanisms that could pave the way for compulsory EU-wide nutrient labelling. It says this would help tackle health problems related to obesity and diet.

Targets would include not only saturated fats, but sodium levels, sugar and dietary fibre. Labelling could also include information on iron, calcium, vitamin D, foliates and iodine.

