A Massey for Her Majesty – special Platinum Jubilee tractor unveiled

Farm machinery giant Massey Ferguson has unveiled a special tractor to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The unique Massey Ferguson 8S tractor, which features special purple and metallic platinum livery to commemorate the Queen’s 70th anniversary on the throne, will tour the country later this year.

Its tour will include a visit to the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston, near Edinburgh, on June 23-26 and end with participation in the Lord Mayor’s Show in London on November 12, where it will take part in a famous parade alongside the Worshipful Company of Farmers and the NFU south of the border.

Other locations for the tour include the Staffs County Show on June 1-2 and the Newport Show in Shropshire on July 9.

“We are honoured to make our own special salute to the Queen as the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service,” said Massey Ferguson’s advertising and sales promotion manager, Lindsay Haddon.

“It’s especially exciting as 2022 also marks the 175th anniversary of Massey Ferguson.”

She said the tractor, which has been supplied by South Staffordshire-based dealer KO Machines, also includes examples of Massey Ferguson logos which have appeared over the course of the company’s 175-year history.

“These nine logos reflect the evolution of the brand identity from the mid-19th Century through to the present day, including the very latest version released in November 2021,” added Ms Haddon.

KO Machines dealer principal, John Owen, said: “The tractor looks stunning in its superb livery.

“We are proud to be partnering Massey Ferguson in its Platinum Jubilee celebrations and look forward to taking the tractor out on the road.”

Ms Haddon said a special souvenir limited edition scale-model of the tractor will be available to order through Massey Ferguson dealers and further dates for the tractor’s tour across the country will be unveiled in due course.