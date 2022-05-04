UK scientists find way of switching on dormant genes in plants without creating a GMO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

UK scientists find way of switching on dormant genes in plants without creating a GMO

By Gemma Mackie
May 4 2022, 11.45am
Professor Peter Eastmond at work.
Professor Peter Eastmond at work.

Scientists at a leading UK agricultural research centre have found a way of switching on dormant genes in a plant without creating a genetically modified organism (GMO).

The team behind the work at Hertfordshire-based Rothamsted Research says the technique could be used to improve crops by allowing plant breeders to turn genes on, rather than just being able to turn them off, with gene editing.

They say their project is the first demonstration of using a gene editing ‘deletion’ approach in any organism, and a way of switching on a dormant gene without having to insert foreign DNA and creating a GMO.

The use of GM crops is divisive.

Rothamsted’s Professor Peter Eastmond said he and his colleagues used a genome editing technique called CRISPR/Cas9 – traditionally used to switch genes off – to bring a gene under the control of an existing gene promoter, which then acts as its new genetic on-switch.

“Achieving ‘gain-of-function’ phenotypes without inserting foreign DNA is an important challenge for plant biotechnologists,” said Prof Eastmond.

“Here we show that a gene can be brought under the control of a promoter from another gene by deleting the intervening genomic sequence. It’s a tough thing to do, but we’ve come up with a simple solution to a difficult problem.”

He said there are many barriers to the commercialisation of GM crops so being able to switch genes on using other techniques may be desirable by plant breeders.

As an example, Prof Eastmond said this technique for switching genes on could be beneficial when breeding crops producing high lipid feed stuffs for sheep and cattle.

He said studies suggest higher concentrations of lipids in cattle diets can reduce their methane emissions by up to 5% for each 1% increase in lipid content.

The team looked at how to increase the lipid content of feeds for sheep and cattle.

To prove this point, the Rothamsted team looked at using the technology to fuse a non-essential gene that’s switched on in leaves in the model plant species, Arabidopsis, to the DGAT2 gene that’s normally switched off.

DGAT2 produces an enzyme that is known to drive increased oil production, and the team found using gene editing technology to add it to the gene promoter resulted in a twenty-fold increase in DGAT2 in the plant’s leaves.

“The increase in leaf total lipid content that we achieve here, without inserting foreign DNA, is likely sufficient to significantly enhance productivity and reduce methane emissions from cattle and sheep if replicated in pastures,” said Prof Eastmond.

“We know that is true as it has recently been shown using a GMO approach.”

GE wheat field trial planned

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]