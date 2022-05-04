Highlands and Islands showcase planned for Royal Highland Show 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This year’s Royal Highland Show will feature a special showcase of businesses and produce from the Highlands and Islands.

Each year the show’s organisers, the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), select a region from Scotland to run its presidential team.

This year’s show – taking place at Ingliston on the outskirts of Edinburgh on June 23-26 and celebrating its 200th anniversary – is being led by a team from the Highlands and Islands and they plan to showcase businesses and produce from the region at the event.

“We’re immensely proud to have the chance to be host region in this very special year for the Royal Highland Show,” said RHASS honorary president, Ewan Macdonald.

“And we’re using the chance to demonstrate how we have survived and thrived for centuries in this part of the world, by using our natural resources.”

He said a special exhibit is planned for the show – titled Scotland’s Natural Capital: Highlands and Islands – with a focus on food and drink, tourism and climate change.

“The various zones will tell the story of a region which has always used its natural resources to innovate from the first commercial hydro scheme in the country at Loch Ness to the groundbreaking marine energy centre at Stromness,” added Mr Macdonald.

“And it’s an area whose stunning scenery, amazing wildlife and fascinating history and culture attract visitors from around the world.”

He said more than 70 businesses and organisations from the Highlands and Islands have signed up to take part in the show including Muir of Ord blacksmith James Ritchie, knitwear company Johnston’s of Elgin, and Orkney marshmallow maker Box’d.

A number of chefs, food producers and farmers from the region are also lined up to do food demonstrations at the show including the Budge sisters, who featured on the popular This Farming Life TV programme at their farm at Bigton in Shetland, and Lady Clair MacDonald from Skye.

“We’re delighted to have such a spread of talent from across our whole region,” added Mr Macdonald.

“This is our chance to show the rest of the country the fantastic place we call home; it’s always been a place where we turn our challenges into opportunities.”

Last month RHASS confirmed plans to introduce a daily limit of 50,000 visitors to this year’s show and said all tickets – for both parking and entry – must be bought in advance.

RHASS members, who receive tickets as part of their society membership, are also being asked to let the society know which days they plan to attend in advance.