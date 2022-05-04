Official Scottish Government Twitter page shares ‘inappropriate’ anti-Tory account in error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Official Scottish Government Twitter page shares ‘inappropriate’ anti-Tory account in error

By Katy Scott
May 4 2022, 5.01pm Updated: May 4 2022, 6.22pm
The anti-Tory account was accidentally retweeted on the Scot Gov Health Twitter account.
The anti-Tory account was accidentally retweeted on the Scot Gov Health Twitter account.

A tweet by an “anti-Tory” Twitter account shared by an official Holyrood page was done in error, the Scottish Government has said.

On Wednesday morning, the “Scot Gov Health” Twitter – the official page for the government’s health department, retweeted an account with “detests Tories” in its name.

The account reads “Marie-Ann Detests Tories” with a Ukranian flag, European Union flag, and the Union Jack.

the tweet was shared by the Scottish Government health account.

The tweet itself related to Richard Madeley on a recent segment about the dangers of quicksand on Good Morning Britain.

Posted alongside a clip from the morning show, the tweet reads: “Alan Partridge is clearly based on Richard Madeley.”

It was quickly removed, but has been branded “deeply inappropriate” by the Scottish Conservatives.

Donald Cameron, MSP and Scottish Conservative shadow secretary for constitution, external affairs and culture, said: “This is a deeply inappropriate re-tweet from a supposedly impartial Scottish Government department.

“It only fuels concerns about the growing politicisation of the civil service under the SNP and the blurring of lines between neutral public servants and partisan party officials.

“We need an urgent explanation from the SNP as to how this was allowed to happen.”

Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain.
Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are aware of a retweet made from the @scotgovhealth account in error today.

“This was removed from the account as soon as it was identified.

“We are continually reviewing our security processes to reduce the risk of accidental or malicious activity on our channels and we are taking additional steps in light of this error to prevent further incidents.”

