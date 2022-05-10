Retailers failed to turn up for egg industry crisis meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Retailers failed to turn up for egg industry crisis meeting

By Gemma Mackie
May 10 2022, 5.00pm
The association put up cardboard cut-outs of retailer representatives after none turned up to its meeting.
Free-range egg producers have once more warned of egg shortages after retailers failed to turn up for an industry crisis meeting.

The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA), which convened an emergency meeting to discuss the problems facing the British egg industry, says the sector is facing a “boom and bust” situation.

It says none of the eight major retailers it invited to the meeting – held at the British Pig & Poultry Fair in Stoneleigh, Warwickshire – turned up.

The meeting was organised in response to rising feed and energy costs on farms, with many farmers warning they are considering stopping production at the end of their flock.

It follows a BFREPA survey of egg producers which found 51% of free-range and organic egg farmers are considering leaving the industry, and 70% plan to stop producing eggs within a year if price rises aren’t forthcoming.

“We’re not surprised but we are very disappointed that we didn’t get engagement from the retailers, who we have repeatedly asked to engage in dialogue with us and our membership,” said BFREPA chief executive officer, Robert Gooch.

“We are seeing examples of other sectors being supported and solutions being found to avert the rising costs of production, but little or nothing is being done to help free-range and organic egg producers.”

He said the organisation’s campaign for higher prices for egg producers won’t stop – it has repeatedly called for shoppers to pay an extra 40p per dozen of free-range eggs, and 80p per dozen of organic eggs, and for the price rises to go back to the farmer.

“We will continue to explain to consumers that we are in an unsustainable situation and that the retailers are putting their profits above the viability of egg businesses,” added Mr Gooch.

“Egg shortages will be the outcome. This has all the hallmarks of a boom and bust situation which is short-sighted and unnecessary.”

