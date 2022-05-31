Biosecurity conference to highlight threats to plant health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biosecurity conference to highlight threats to plant health

By Nancy Nicolson
May 31 2022, 4.43pm Updated: May 31 2022, 5.33pm
RISK: Dangers not yet in the UK, such as the emerald ash borer, could become a threat.
Biosecurity and the imminent threats to Scotland’s plant health will lead the agenda of a conference taking place in Dundee today.

Well–known existing threats including cyst nematodes on potatoes, newly discovered issues like Phytophthora pluvialis that is affecting Douglas fir trees, and others that aren’t here yet — such as Xylella fastidiosa, which can infect hundreds of plant species — will all fall under the microscope of leading plant professionals, government and industry representatives.

Professor Ian Toth, a senior scientist at the James Hutton Institute and director of Scotland’s Plant Health Centre (PHC), said: “Since the arrival of ash dieback to the UK in 2012, the importance of plant health has continued to increase. There is an ever–growing list of threats to our shores.

“But on the positive side, people from all walks of life are becoming more aware of the risks.

“Following the International Year of Plant Health 2020, the UK introduced a plant health week to promote biosecurity messages and increase awareness of plant health threats.

Ian Toth urges everyone to be aware of the risks to plants from overseas travel.

“For example, as many of us starting to set off on our holidays abroad — and especially this year after two years of travel restrictions — the ‘Don’t Risk It’ campaign makes people aware of the risks associated with bringing plants, flowers, fruit and vegetables back to the UK.”

The Chief Plant Health Officer for Scotland and Head of SASA, Professor Gerry Saddler, said engaging with the public is essential.

He added: “For plant biosecurity to work, and Scotland’s iconic natural and cultivated plants to remain healthy, and for the species that rely on those plants — including us — to flourish, it is vital that we all do our best to minimise these new threats.”

Gerry Saddler is Chief Plant Health Officer for Scotland.

The Plant Health Conference will also discuss the recently announced Plant Health Accord, which will see over 30 UK entities commit to improving public engagement with plant health and biosecurity.

For more details, visit the website at planthealthcentre.scot

