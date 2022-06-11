Texel takes top spot on breezy Brechin showground

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was the sheep section’s turn to win Angus show’s Millenium trophy, so the interbreed champion, a Texel tup, stood proud champion of champions in the breezy Brechin showground.

The winner, Hexel Dragons Den, a two-shear by Proctors Chumba Wumba, was repeating his previous success at last year’s Kinross show, where he was overall champion of champions. He hadn’t far to travel this year as he was shown by Kenny Duthie of Woodside of Chapelton.

The interbreed cattle champion was a massive British Blue bull from the McKerrow family – David and his sons David and James – at Uppermill Tarves, who also won the reserve Texel championship with a gimmer.

Their British Blue, Solway View Monty, a four-year-old by Tweedale Ironman, had been the only entry in his section, but he encountered fierce competition in the interbreed ring, knocking Wilson Peters’ multi-award winning commercial champion, Ava Butt, into reserve position.

The beef interbreed group of three competition was also hotly contested, and won by Blair Duffton from Huntly with a commercial team of 14-month-old Limousin crosses – a bullock and two heifers – which are all destined for the Aberdeenshire show circuit this summer.

Ian Miller from North Lurg, Midmar won the pairs championship with Limousins.

The reserve interbreed sheep champions were the three March-born Beltex cross Texellambs shown by Ben MacDonald (14) from Meadows of Ballied, Blairgowrie.

Over in the equine section, the best native horse was judged to be the Highland pony champion, Loandhu Primrose, a six-year-old daughter of Strathmore Clover from K Lawson and W Sinclair of Kinaldie Holdings, Arbroath.

The Clydesdale champion, Rolling Thunder Maggie May, an eight-year-old mare from Kelsay Logan at Fettercairn, was reserve interbreed horse.

The Champions

Aberdeen-Angus – Alan Rennie, Mosston Muir, Forfar with yearling bull, Mosston Muir Ernie by Balmachie Ranald, and reserve with Mosston Muir Tidy Bee a four-year-old cow by Mosston Muir Excalibur with her bull calf.

Commercial – Wilson Peters, Crieff with Ava Butt, a 21-month-old British Blue cross Limousin heifer which was champion at Fife and West Fife, and reserve with Daisy Duke, a 15-month-old Limousin cross Limousin British Blue which was reserve champion at West Fife.

Simmental – Heather Duff, Pitmudie, Brechin with two-year-old heifer, Pitmudie Latte by Hiltonstown Irish. Reserve – Crudie Simmentals, Arbroath with 22-month-old bull, Clonagh Matador by Manor Park Handsome.

Charolais – J Muirhead, Firhills, Arbroath with three-year-old cow, Firhills Polly by Glenericht Mecca. Reserve – Linsay Nelson, Mains of Lundie, Edzell with 16-month-old heifer, Edzell Rose by Gretnahouse Ming.

Limousin – Aileen Ritchie, Whitecairs, Aberdeen with 10-year-old cow, Brockhurst Howzat by Wilodge Fantastic. Reserve – Ian Miller, North Lurg, Midmar with 15-month-old heifer, Wespit Silly by Dinmore Immense.

Any other continental – DJ McKerrow & Sons, Uppermill, Tarves with four-year-old British Blue bull, Solway View Monty by Tweedale Ironman.

Any other native – G&M Smith, Durmsleed, Laurencekirk with 18-month -old Shorthorn bull, Drumsleed Rosco by Pentland Hustler. Reserve – JM Cant & Partners, Arbirlot with 16-month-old heifer, Panmure 1 Plum by Hean 1 Roscoe.

Highland – Donald MacNaughton, Kelty with two-year-old heifer, Bryar Rose of Rannoch by Seamus Dubh of Craigowmill, champion at Fife and West Fife. Reserve – Ken and Eva Brown, Craigowmill, Kinross with three-year-old heifer, Craigowmill Julie by Ruaridh 1st of Ubhaidh,

North Blackface – Duncan Beaton Newmill, Memus with two-shear ram bought at Ballymena by a 6500gns Jimmy Hunter sire. Reserve – Mark Simpson, Culfargie Estate, Blairgowrie with a ewe.

South Blackface – Katie Fairlie, Kilburn, Glen Clova with a home-bred two crop ewe by a Thomas Muirhead sire. Reserve – Mark Simpson with a ewe lamb by a £3000 Lurg.

Beltex – G&F Burke, Mid Derry, Kilry with a two-shear tup by an Aviemore-bred sire. Reserve – Finn Christie, Newton of Balquhain, Inverurie with a gimmer bought from Matthew Burleigh.

Cross – Ben MacDonald, Meadows of Ballied, Blairgowrie with three March-born Beltex cross Texel lambs by a Todhall sire and reserve with a three-crop Beltex cross Texel ewe.

Suffolk – James Scott , Ingliston, Glamis with a two-crop ewe bought at the Delday dispersal on Orkney. Reserve – Fallon Mather, Shandford, Brechin with a one-crop ewe bought at the Dark DIamond sake from Jimmy Douglas.

Texel – Kenny Duthie, Woodside of Chapelton, Brechin with a two-shear tup, Hexel Dragons Den by Proctors Chumba Wumba. Reserve – DJ McKerrow & Sons, Tarves with a gimmer by Tamnamoney Dalryda .

Any other sheep breed – Brian Scott and Sarag Morrison, Fettercairn with a home-bred Blue Texel gimmer. Reserve – Andrew Jacobsen, Grange of Kinneff, Inverbervie with a Blue de Maine tup lamb by Haydon Victory.

Goats – Hannah Campbell, Linlithgow with three-year-old milker, Capitol Freja by Homeacres Hugo, champion at West Fife. Reserve – Gordon Webster and Gordon Smith, Monikie with four-year-old milker, Guilden Eva by Mineshop Melborn.

Clydesdale – Rolling Thunder Clydesdales, Fettercairn with eight-year-old mare, Rolling Thunder Maggie May by Singlie Storm. Reserve – Jim Greenhill , Letham with yearling filly, Tulloes Alanna.

Shetland – Glasterlaw Shetlands with eight-year-old mare, Glasterlaw Opal by Stove Viscount. Reserve – Mawburn Shetlands with five-year-old mare, Narinian Ekaterina.

Highland – K Lawson and W Sinclair, Kibaldie, Arbroath with six-year-old mare, Loandhu Primrose by Strathmore Clover. Reserve – E Keith with 15-year-old Glenmore of Roisbheinn.