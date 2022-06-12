Accidental Angus alpaca attraction achieves acclaim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Accidental Angus alpaca attraction achieves acclaim

By Ian Forsyth
June 12 2022, 5.55am
Jayne Yule of David's Hill Alpacas with some of her animals.
An Angus alpaca-trekking business which came about by accident is flourishing.

David’s Hill Alpacas continues to expand its collection of animals, which are proving popular with the wide variety of visitors.

The popular enterprise – which has had many five-star reviews on Tripadvisor – is based at St Vigeans, Arbroath.

It is owned by former childminder Jayne Yule whose family helps with the venture when not doing their own regular jobs.

Husband Tommy and sons Tommy, 23, and Benjamin, 18, are all lobster fishermen, while daughter Brodie, 21, works for a local estate agent.

Why own sheep when you can have alpacas?

Jayne explained how the business started.

She said: “We have been here since 2011 and the house came with six acres of land.

“We were looking for animals to keep the grass down and weren’t keen on sheep.

Jayne feeding some of her Angus alpacas.

“My oldest son mentioned alpacas and we started to research them and found they were gentle on the land due to having soft pads on their feet.

“They just seemed to be a perfect fit for us.

“We originally bought our first four alpacas just as pets.

“We built a shelter in our garden and the alpacas had part of our land fenced off. As we got more of them we built extra shelters and fenced off most of our land.”

Alpacas originate from Peru, Chile and Bolivia. They are herd animals and should be kept in groups of three or more.

Jayne says they are very gentle, easy to handle and can be halter-trained easily. They are also hardy and relatively problem-free.

Surprise at interest in Angus alpacas

Jayne quickly found members of the public were interested in meeting the alpacas.

“People were coming down to see the alpacas over the fence and asking if we did farm visits,” she laughed.

“We decided then that we would start our trekking experiences, as it could help with feeding and vet bills.”

Fancy a day trip to David’s Hill? Alpaca the bags!

David’s Hill Alpacas started trading in 2019 just a few months after the alpacas arrived.

Jayne said they were shocked at the high level of public interest.

“We quickly book up during school holidays, and weekends always book up fast. We do two treks a day with up to six alpacas on each walk.

“After the mini trek, visitors get to meet the whole herd before needle felting craft working with the alpaca fleece.

“We have had people here from all over the world. There is no typical visitor – they include the likes of families with children, adult groups, mental-health groups and college visits.

Alpaca-trekking is popular.

“Everyone lets me know what a great time they have had.

“I must say we have had a fantastic response to our trekking experience. The venture has well and truly exceeded our expectations.”

Future plans for Angus alpacas

The collection of animals at David’s Hill continues to grow.

There are currently seven female alpacas, with three babies due this summer.

In addition, three pygmy goats have been added.

Jayne added: “The goats are already a hit with visitors, and we also have 14 chickens that children love collecting the eggs from.

“We plan to add more alpacas and do more work with their fleece. We just opened our new gift shop craft area selling alpaca products and our very popular felting kits.

Jayne, Benjamin and Tommy Yule with Keir Mudie at David’s Hill, St Vigeans, Arbroath.

“Also, my husband plans on retiring in five years’ time and joining me in working with the alpacas.”

Recently Lathallan School introduced four new alpacas to help with outdoor learning.

