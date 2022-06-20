Top scientists join forces to battle bird flu

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top scientists join forces to battle bird flu

By Nancy Nicolson
June 20 2022, 6.35pm
HUGE COST: Chickens have had to be housed for months as the outbreak continues.

The battle against bird flu is being stepped up, with £1.5 million of funding for a new research consortium composed of some of the UK’s top scientists.

This year’s bird flu outbreak has resulted in more than 100 cases in the UK and has come at a huge cost to the poultry industry and long periods of housing for flocks.

The eight-strong consortium of British institutions, headed by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), has been tasked with developing strategies to find new ways of containing future outbreaks.

Work will focus on finding out what helps the latest virus strains to form larger and longer outbreaks, how the virus transmits from wild birds to farmed poultry, the gaps in biosecurity that allow the virus to penetrate premises and how this could be addressed, and why some birds, such as ducks, are more resistant to bird flu strains.

The UK’s chief vet, Christine Middlemiss said: “This new consortium will allow us to combine our expertise at a national level to increase the speed and quality of our research, ensuring we can develop new strategies to aid our efforts against this insidious disease and hopefully, in time, reduce the impact on the poultry sector.”

The Biotechnology and Biosciences Research Council (BBSRC) is funding the work, and the council’s executive chair, Professor Melanie Welham, said the response would draw on leading researchers from across the country in order to deliver rapid results.

She added: “This new national consortium will study the unprecedented avian influenza outbreak to better understand this latest strain and how to tackle it.

“This will feed rapidly into government decision-making and new strategies to protect the poultry industry and reduce the risk of future transmission to humans.”

 

