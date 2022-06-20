Charlie Adam opens up on tough love from ‘mentor’ dad as he makes surprise Dundee signing admission By George Cran June 20 2022, 6.40pm Updated: June 21 2022, 8.17am 0 Charlie Adam looks to the heavens just before kick off in a derby at Tannadice. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier There’s no place like Arbroath: Judy Garland’s journey from Angus to Oz Elvis film helps Lochgelly man forge career as a tribute act after leaving ‘prison’ job on oil rigs Dundee Asda store bans schoolkids at lunchtime after staff attacked and spat on Glenrothes boy, 12, climbing 51 flights of stairs every day in memory of dad