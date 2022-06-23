SLE slam delays in farm support plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SLE slam delays in farm support plan

By Nancy Nicolson
June 23 2022, 8.00am
SLOW PROGRESS: Landowners are calling for a role in farm policy discussions..

Scotland’s landowners have criticised the slow progress of the committee tasked with developing new proposals for farm support – and demanded a place at the table.

Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) launched its updated strategy for future farming policy at the Royal Highland Show, and called for reform of the Agriculture Reform Implementation Oversight Board (Ariob) which is co-chaired by Rural Secretary Mairi Gougeon and NFU Scotland (NFUS) president Martin Kennedy.

SLE was snubbed by not being included in the original make-up of the Ariob, but the organisation’s chief executive Sarah-Jane Laing told a briefing that wasn’t the only reason they were calling for change.

“We made representation all along, we wanted to be part of those discussions, but we are concerned about the lack of progress it’s making, whether we are part of it or not,” she said.

“SLE and its members are best placed to help steer and provide advice on how integrated land use can deliver. There are also respected experts and academics who are working in parallel who could be involved.”

SLE’s policy adviser on agriculture and climate change, Paul Richardson, said: “When the Scottish Government committed to the Ariob, it was supposed to be around reducing livestock emissions, and that objective reflects some of the individuals and expertise on the group. I’d argue that hasn’t really been the focus and now looking ahead to the Agriculture Bill, the Ariob needs to change and become more widespread.

“To do that effectively, the membership needs to be reviewed to reflect wider land use.”

SLE’s other “immediate asks” include the Scottish Government quickly introducing standard methodology around carbon audits, and a biodiversity assessment tool to help farmers and land managers establish baselines ahead of new policy.

They also call for a start to reforming the Rural Payments and Inspections Division (RPID), making a transition from inspection and enforcement to an advisory capacity.

