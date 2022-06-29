Hunt begins to find best beef and sheep farms in Scotand

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The hunt is on to find the best beef and sheep farms in Scotland with entries now open for two prestigious awards.

The AgriScot farm business event has opened entries for its Scottish Sheep Farm of the Year and Scotch Beef Farm of the Year awards.

AgriScot chairman, Robert Neill, said the awards are designed to recognise and reward the efforts of Scotland’s beef and sheep farmers.

“The agricultural industry is under increasing pressure to strike a balance between tackling emissions, boosting biodiversity, and bolstering productivity, and Scotland’s beef and sheep farmers have a brilliant story to share, not only with the rest of the UK, but the world,” added Mr Neill.

“These awards are a way to shine a light on the great work being carried out by the nation’s farmers and to recognise their endless commitment to their livestock and the land.

“With big changes ahead in terms of agricultural policy, it is imperative that we identify countryside champions to showcase to the public the good that farming has to offer.”

The judges for both awards, which are supported by law firm Thorntons and red meat levy body Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), include the winners from last year.

The 2021 beef award went to the Hair family from Drumbreddan Farm near Stranraer, and the sheep award went to Owen Gray and Peter Eccles from Saughland Farm in Midlothian.

Daniel Hair from Drumbreddan said: “Receiving the AgriScot Scotch Beef Farm of the Year Award was a real honour and something we were immensely proud of.

“I would encourage anyone to take part as it has been very beneficial, even to the point of having a closer look at your own farming system and connecting with other people in the industry.”

Owen Gray from Saughland, who will help judge the sheep award, encouraged his peers to enter and said: “I will be looking for forward-thinking businesses with a strong focus on controlling cost of production, reducing their environmental impact and a positive attitude towards bringing young people into the industry.”

Entries for both awards close on Monday September 5 and three finalists for each award will be announced and receive a farm visit, before the winners are revealed at the AgriScot event on November 16.

Full details about the awards, including how to enter, are online at www.agriscot.co.uk