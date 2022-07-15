Luxury welly-maker Le Chameau launches fundraising drive for Prince’s Countryside Fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Luxury welly-maker Le Chameau launches fundraising drive for Prince’s Countryside Fund

By Gemma Mackie
July 15 2022, 11.45am
Le Chameau is donating funds from the sale of its imperfect boots to The Prince's Countryside Fund.
Le Chameau is donating funds from the sale of its imperfect boots to The Prince's Countryside Fund.

Luxury welly-maker Le Chameau has launched a fundraising drive to raise money for The Prince’s Countryside Fund (PCF).

The company is running an Imperfects initiative – first run in July last year – and donating 10% from the sale of every imperfect pair of its boots to the PCF.

Le Chameau said its wellington boots are made by master bootmakers – known as maître bottiers – and boots which are less than perfect will be sold as imperfects to raise funds for charity.

The bootmaker said its imperfect range will still be fit for purpose but featuring minor faults such as discolouration, scratches, blemishes, or slight damage.

In a blog post on its website, Le Chameau said: “This strictly limited range of boots is available at 40% less than standard retail price with a special giveback to The Prince’s Countryside Fund of 10% from every sale of Imperfect boots.

“We are pleased to report this campaign has successfully raised £28,977 for the cause.”

The Prince’s Countryside Fund’s executive director, Keith Halstead, welcomed the initiative.

He said: “British family farms are facing the most significant changes to their businesses in living memory, alongside further pressures coming from the war in Ukraine and the impacts that the Covid-19 pandemic had on our rural communities – the combination of these factors has presented massive challenges to the very fabric of rural life.

“Our family farmers and rural communities need support, not only to survive these seismic shifts in their lives, but also to thrive by making the most of the new opportunities which are being presented to them.”

Mr Halstead added: “With thanks to support from Le Chameau, we will be able to empower more family farmers and rural communities to enable them to navigate these challenges to create a sustainable future for them, the countryside and our whole nation.”

The Prince’s Countryside Fund was founded by Prince Charles in 2010 with the aim of enhancing the prospects of family farm businesses and the quality of rural life.

