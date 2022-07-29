Perth Show excitement as society counts the days to farming showcase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Perth Show excitement as society counts the days to farming showcase

By Nancy Nicolson
July 29 2022, 5.00pm
BEAST IN SHOW: l-r Dick Haldane (of Cloan Den), Allan Lambie (of Loanhead of Duchally), show chairman Mark Mitchell and secretary Neil Forbes.

Perth Show’s organisers are proud of being firmly focused on farming – whether that’s the serious job of hosting this year’s National Beltex Show or providing the venue for young farmers to slog it out at tug o’war.

The chairman of Perthshire Agricultural Society, Mark Mitchell – a chartered surveyor and managing partner of Bell Ingram in Perth – says the core remit is to showcase the best of local food production and find ways of drawing the wider community onto the South Inch showground to discover more about the sector.

Crowds enjoy the last Perth Show in  2019.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s show, he said: “There has always been this belief the general public don’t understand agriculture so it’s our job to help them do that, and if that involves a bit of rural-based entertainment, that’s what we’ll provide.

“We haven’t gone for gimmicks like motorbikes, but we do have carriage driving, pony club games and young farmers – things that are core to the rural community.”

New to the show for 2022 are donkey rides, therapy ponies, a “find the missing duck” competition for small children, pig racing in the main ring – and a standalone dog show in conjunction with Dog-Friendly Perthshire.

“A huge number of people got dogs during the pandemic, and while we’ve tinkered with small dog shows in the past this is more serious and it will run all day on Saturday,” he said.

Show secretary Neil Forbes (L) and chairman Mark Mitchell.

In common with every other show society across the country, the Perthshire team is relieved to be back in business after two years of hosting virtual shows, but Mr Mitchell admits there was some trepidation that exhibitors and trade stand holders might not turn out.

“We were worried that having got out of the swing of things, they might not come back, but actually we’ve seen really good livestock entries across the board, and the trade stands that are coming are all excellent, so we’ve enjoyed great support,” he added.

“In terms of making a comeback we needed to market ourselves to make the show more relevant. It’s something we’ve been working on over the last 10 years with the development of the food hall and Perthshire on a Plate.”

This year also sees pop up restaurants offering sample dishes from local businesses. On Friday the showground will be filled with 336 horses and on Saturday the sheep pens are crammed full of more than 400 entries.

Mr Mitchell was elected chairman in November 2019 – in the expectation that it would be the usual one-year gig, so the build-up to next week’s event has been unprecedented.

He said: “After hanging on for two years it’s now a reality check that it’s actually happening – and coming at us very quickly!”

