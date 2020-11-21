Dundee brothers build business from a single desk to £30 million turnover

Dundee brothers whose business started in their parents’ basement are on track for sales of £30 million this year.

From a single desk almost 30 years ago, Hutchison Technologies has grown to have more than 100 staff and an office in China.

The firm initially focused on telecoms, with founder Bruce Hutchison’s vision to make life simpler through technology.

© Supplied

Younger brother Mark joined four years later and it has since branched out into providing audio visual solutions, producing smart energy meters and manufacturing medical training products for blue chip pharma firms in the USA and Europe.

It also specialises in access control – car park barriers, card readers and facial recognition.

One desk, one car

“When we started out Bruce and I were working from my mum and dad’s basement from one desk,” Mark recalled.

“We used to load a car with materials and drive through to do jobs in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“Then we won a contract that meant driving down to London and that’s how we operated for a number of years.”

Company values key to success

Based at Harrison Road in Dundee, Mark credits the company’s values of the reasons for its growth over the years.

Sales have exploded in the last three years, rising from £9m in 2019 to £15m in 2020 and a projected £30m for the current financial year.

“We are absolutely growing at a rate of knots and building some great relationships as we go,” he said.

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

“We have always approached business in the same way – it’s about being fair, giving good service, delivering on time, with a high attention to detail.

“It’s refreshing for companies to deal with a business that has their best interests at heart and delivers what they say they will. That’s not usual any more.

“Once people do one project or place one order with us we find they keep coming back.

“With these values, there’s no reason we can’t keep growing exponentially.”

Key role in Covid-19 fight

It was the company’s attention to detail and link to China which led to it being approached by Scottish Enterprise to help NHS Scotland secure a supply of PPE in April.

Hutchison has since become a supplier of virus sample collection and testing equipment to the NHS in Scotland and England.

Office move

The company is also planning a major office move, transforming a building at Luna Place at Dundee Technology Park.

Currently used as a warehouse, large offices are being renovated ahead of a move next summer.

“We’ve got one of the largest solar panel installations in Tayside on the roof and installed highly energy efficient glass,” Mark said.

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

“Annually about 80% of what the building consumes will be from the solar installation.

“Coronavirus has created huge uncertainty for many businesses but we’ve taken the bold decision to forge ahead with the investment.

“We’re committed to Dundee and believe this is a fantastic opportunity to keep contributing to the local economy, the regeneration of the city, and to the wider technology scene across the UK.”

Appointments

The company has also made two new appointments to its senior leadership team.

Jonny Curley has taken on the role of sales director and Sara Webster has been appointed marketing director.

Jonny said: “It’s an exciting time to have joined Hutchison Technologies as the company is moving to the next stage, in terms of growth.”

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

Sara added: “I’m excited to share the Hutchison Technologies brand story with our expanding audience and ensure our market presence grows.

“We’ve got such a strong history with a depth of experience across all areas of the business.”