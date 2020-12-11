Johnston Carmichael: Chartered accountants appoint new head of Forfar office

Chartered accountants Johnston Carmichael has appointed a new head of its Forfar office.

The accountancy firm has promoted business advisory partner Louise Peters to the Angus branch.

Ms Peters, who joined the firm in 2004, deals with a wide portfolio of clients both local to Forfar and across the North East, particularly specialising in medical and healthcare, construction and property, and hospitality sectors.

She takes over from Roddy Anderson in the local market who will be focused on growing the firm’s presence further in the agricultural and dental sectors across the firm.

The new Forfar head said: “Agriculture remains core to our business in Forfar, with food and drink, life sciences, and medical and healthcare also thriving, and our sector experience is key to helping clients navigate these challenging times.

“Whatever the future brings, attracting, nurturing and retaining the best talent is vital to our future success.

“There is no doubt that the way we work has changed and I want to ensure Johnston Carmichael continues to provide varied career opportunities locally.

“We are a people business, and our growth is dependent on having staff with the expertise, enthusiasm and knowledge to deliver best-in-class services to our existing and new clients.”

Ms Peters is one of three new office heads appointed as part of the firm’s long-term succession plan. Rosalind Catto heads up the firm’s Inverness office and David Wilson becomes office head in Aberdeen.

Johnston Carmichael chief executive Andrew Walker, said: “Our talent pipeline is stronger than ever because of our long-term focus on succession planning and investing in the skills of the future, and I’m confident our office heads will make an important contribution.”