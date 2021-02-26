Dundee Science Centre goes carbon neutral in latest stage of £2m refurbishment

A new solar panel installation at Dundee Science Centre will generate enough renewable energy to power the entire facility.

The 40 kilowatt solar panel installation is the latest investment made as part of a £2 million refurbishment.

The work to make the centre carbon neutral was carried out by Forfar-based Alliance Electrical at a cost of around £40,000.

Environmental impact

Alliance Electrical managing director Errol Lawrie said: “Our team have loved working on this project and to be involved in the ambitious redevelopment of such a popular local visitor attraction is exciting.

“We have delivered several similar large-scale solar panel installs and it is great to support our customers in their efforts to reduce the environmental impact of their businesses.

“There have been a lot of larger renewables contracts around the east coast and our team are proud to have established ourselves as the go-to business to deliver these.

“With ambitious green targets announced by the government, we expect to see many more and we are growing and upskilling our team in preparation.”

In addition to the solar panel installation Alliance also completed electrical works to install new LED display lighting as part of the contract.

Due to current Covid restrictions, Dundee Science Centre remains closed to visitors.

In May it was announced that Dundee shopfitting firm Bentleys would be the main contractor on the refurbishment.

What are the redevelopment plans?

The centre, which originally opened in 2000, is upgrading its ground-floor facilities and integrating widening access, transforming the visitor attraction into an even more accessible community hub.

The development will see its coffee shop area transformed into a gathering place that could host events, talks and workshops.

As part of the plans there will also be a new welcome area, exhibition space, sensory zone and exhibits.

Alliance Electrical was acquired by construction sector investment group United Capital, which also owns McGill in Dundee, in December 2019.